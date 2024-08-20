Ashley Biden's Glamorous Transformation At The 2024 DNC Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Beyond the luxurious look was a heartfelt speech filled with big lessons that Ashley Biden has learned from her father, President Joe Biden, and her mother, First Lady Jill Biden. She described Joe as "the O.G. girl dad," who always respected women's opinions and dreams, enthusing, "I could see that he wasn't just a girl dad. I could see that he valued and trusted women, how he listened to his mother, how he believed in his sister, and most of all, how he respected my mother's career," (via YouTube). Ashley's words were so directly delivered we couldn't help but wonder if she was comparing her father's track record with women to Donald Trump's.

The first daughter also proudly shared a sweet story from her wedding, which happened when Joe was still President Barack Obama's VP: "My dad was vice president, but he was also that dad who literally set up the entire reception. He was riding around in his John Deere four-wheeler, fixing the place settings, arranging the plants." Eventually, Ashley called out Trump by name while referring to the 2024 election as the "fight of our lifetime, our freedom, our democracy, [and] our reproductive rights," adding, "I know together we can do this because my dad helped show us the way." It's no shocker that Joe noticeably got a little teary-eyed.