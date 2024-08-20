Ashley Biden's Glamorous Transformation At The 2024 DNC Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
The 2024 DNC is off to quite a start, with everyone buzzing about Ashley Biden, who proudly introduced her father, President Joe Biden, at the convention. But it's not just the political insiders who are excited; the chic, style-obsessed crowd is raving too. The president's daughter has always been a fashion icon (who could forget Ashley's unique inauguration night look?), but her outfit for day one of the conference is better than anything we've ever seen her sport before. Ashley donned an ultra-glam off-white suit with a deep neckline and flared pants, perfectly paired with gold hoop earrings and a delicate chain necklace peeking out from just behind her lapels.
"In 2020, my dad selected Kamala Harris to beat Donald Trump and he knows in 2024, she will beat Donald Trump again ... This is the fight of our lifetime."
Ashley Biden delivers a speech at the DNC, praising her dad, Joe Biden. https://t.co/LIjXHFnKiP pic.twitter.com/WwoW41yUJg
— ABC News (@ABC) August 20, 2024
However, it wasn't the bougie suit that stole the spotlight — it was Ashley's aspirational, straight-out-of-a-glossy-magazine hair. Her brunette locks were, as one X user so succinctly put it, "Whipped and dipped." The first daughter's hair was almost waist-length and looked glossier than ever before. As another commenter on X admitted, "Ashley Biden might have the best hair I've ever seen." A fellow netizen seemed to agree, gushing on X, "Ashley Biden looking like a hair commercial." Another X commenter added, "I need Ashley Biden to drop her hair care routine!! Wowza."
Ashley Biden praised her father as the best girl dad
Beyond the luxurious look was a heartfelt speech filled with big lessons that Ashley Biden has learned from her father, President Joe Biden, and her mother, First Lady Jill Biden. She described Joe as "the O.G. girl dad," who always respected women's opinions and dreams, enthusing, "I could see that he wasn't just a girl dad. I could see that he valued and trusted women, how he listened to his mother, how he believed in his sister, and most of all, how he respected my mother's career," (via YouTube). Ashley's words were so directly delivered we couldn't help but wonder if she was comparing her father's track record with women to Donald Trump's.
The first daughter also proudly shared a sweet story from her wedding, which happened when Joe was still President Barack Obama's VP: "My dad was vice president, but he was also that dad who literally set up the entire reception. He was riding around in his John Deere four-wheeler, fixing the place settings, arranging the plants." Eventually, Ashley called out Trump by name while referring to the 2024 election as the "fight of our lifetime, our freedom, our democracy, [and] our reproductive rights," adding, "I know together we can do this because my dad helped show us the way." It's no shocker that Joe noticeably got a little teary-eyed.