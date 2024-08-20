Tragic Details About Hallmark Star Kimberly Williams-Paisley's Neck Scar
If you're thinking that Brad Paisley's wife looks familiar, you might just be a Hallmark fan. Kimberly Williams-Paisley has been in many movies for the family-friendly network, including the "Sister Swap" duology which she starred in with her real-life sister and Make Her Mark founder Ashley Williams. She also starred in the '90s staple "Father of the Bride" as well as the sequel.
In August 2024, Williams-Paisley took to Instagram to open up about a health-related difficulty she had been dealing with. "Almost two years ago I lost my voice on stage at my Alzheimer's event in Nashville," Williams-Paisley wrote. "It was embarrassing & scary & it never quite came back." Although she did not clarify what the event was, it's possible she was referring to the "Dance Party to End ALZ" event from November 2022, which raised $525,000 for the research funded by the Alzheimer's Association. According to the organization's website, at that event Williams-Paisley gave a speech on how her mother's death from Alzheimer's made it an important cause for her family.
In her August 2024 Instagram post, Williams-Paisley said her laryngeal nerve was injured, and she had to have an operation called a laryngoplasty to fix one of her vocal cords. She could already tell her voice was improving afterward, but the procedure left its mark. "I have a badass scar that's smiling at me across my neck," she wrote.
Kimberly Williams-Paisley was grateful for the outpouring of support she received
In her Instagram post, Kimberly Williams-Paisley described how it was difficult having such an important thing — her voice — sidelined. "New people I've met thought I was a shy or reserved person," she said. "I've felt trapped in my body." However, she made the best of a bad situation: "In the last two years, I've found power in using my voice in new ways. I've healed old emotional wounds. I've learned the strength & beauty of silence." The "Dog Gone" actor listed some other ways she's improved physically and mentally, including, "I'm feeling more whole, empowered & joyful."
A couple days after sharing her scar story with the world, Williams-Paisley posted an update on Instagram. She was smiling and wearing a scarf around her neck to cover her new scar. After thanking fans and friends for well-wishes, Williams-Paisley continued, "You reminded me of the power of authenticity, vulnerability and hope. I'm feeling validated and seen and ever more grateful. ... Recovery is on track and I'm feeling really good."