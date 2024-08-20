Tragic Details About Hallmark Star Kimberly Williams-Paisley's Neck Scar

If you're thinking that Brad Paisley's wife looks familiar, you might just be a Hallmark fan. Kimberly Williams-Paisley has been in many movies for the family-friendly network, including the "Sister Swap" duology which she starred in with her real-life sister and Make Her Mark founder Ashley Williams. She also starred in the '90s staple "Father of the Bride" as well as the sequel.

Advertisement

In August 2024, Williams-Paisley took to Instagram to open up about a health-related difficulty she had been dealing with. "Almost two years ago I lost my voice on stage at my Alzheimer's event in Nashville," Williams-Paisley wrote. "It was embarrassing & scary & it never quite came back." Although she did not clarify what the event was, it's possible she was referring to the "Dance Party to End ALZ" event from November 2022, which raised $525,000 for the research funded by the Alzheimer's Association. According to the organization's website, at that event Williams-Paisley gave a speech on how her mother's death from Alzheimer's made it an important cause for her family.

In her August 2024 Instagram post, Williams-Paisley said her laryngeal nerve was injured, and she had to have an operation called a laryngoplasty to fix one of her vocal cords. She could already tell her voice was improving afterward, but the procedure left its mark. "I have a badass scar that's smiling at me across my neck," she wrote.

Advertisement