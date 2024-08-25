What We Know About HGTV Star David Bromstad's Own Dreamy Florida Home
David Bromstad might not be a lotto winner, but we count him as one of the most memorable homeowners to grace an episode of "My Lottery Dream Home." The interior designer is known for hosting the long-running series, with David providing advice to prospective home buyers and serving as a house-hunting guide for jackpot winners. Even so, a special episode saw the HGTV host taking center stage. The 2021 installment, titled "My Lottery Dream Home: David's Dream Home," cataloged his journey to find his own forever home.
The wildly transformed Bromstad, who was living in a Florida apartment for three and half years, teamed up with his friend Greg Stotthunt to tour four properties in the Orlando area. Ultimately, the HGTV star decided on a 5-bedroom, 4-bath Tudor-style house located in Winter Park. "I had looked and looked and looked and looked, and I knew what I wanted, but it would change literally every week," Bromstad told HGTV. "I'd be like, 'Oh! Maybe I'll do a fixer-upper. Oh! Maybe it'll be move-in ready.' But, when a house hits you, it hits you, and I found a house, and it hit me — hit me hard."
The 2,886 square foot house was a little over Bromstad's original budget of $800,000 to $900,000, being priced at $950,000, but the property won him over with its open floor plan, outdoor kitchen, and potential studio space. Since then, Bromstad has shown off his place in a HGTV holiday special and has teased some major renovations.
The HGTV star showed off his home in a holiday special
Throughout his house-hunting journey, David Bromstad emphasized the importance of finding a space suitable for hosting his friends and family. "I bought this house for me, of course, but I bought this house for my family," he said in the special episode. "This is where we're gonna have family holidays, birthdays. Traditions are going to be made here." Fans got to see this vision come to life in "My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza," which saw the HGTV star gearing up for his first family Christmas in his new home. Shortly after purchasing the Florida home, the interior designer was joined by his sisters and crew to deck out the house in Scandinavian-inspired holiday decor. The finished product was a surprise reveal for Bromstad's parents, Richard and Diane.
Though the HGTV star planned to remodel after the holidays, the special episode saw Bromstad bringing in some permanent fixtures. In addition to installing faux beams in the living space, he also brought in a dining table and living room chairs. "I've been in my house for a little while now, and I haven't had any furniture in," he said during the episode. "It feels so good. It's like transforming the space." The final reveal was definitely cozy and festive, but it was only the beginning of the changes to come.
David's house has undergone some major renovations
Fans got to watch as David Bromstad did a holiday overhaul of his Florida home, but subsequent renovations have been much more behind-the-scenes. From the beginning, the "Design Star" contestant expressed his intention to do some notable remodeling to the Tudor-style house. "This is the first time in my entire life that I'll be able to flex my own creative muscles," he told Realtor. "With all my other houses, I had a partner, so there was always a second opinion. Now, I have no second opinion. It's going to be delicious, tasteful, bold, but yet really comforting. Oh, I can't wait."
According to documents obtained by Heavy, Bromstad has really gone all in on making the space his own since his holiday special. The HGTV star was approved for a large-scale addition to the property in 2022, which includes an in-home theater and gaming room on the first floor and a sizable primary suite, closet, and deck on the second floor. The interior designer will definitely be letting the light in with the installation of 13 new windows and sliding doors, but the changes don't stop there. In July 2024, Bromstad took to his Instagram Story to tease his renovations, revealing that he was installing floor-to-ceiling stone on the inside of the property. He gave fans a peek at the new primary bedroom, explaining that it was to have two major balconies, a large closet, and a pink bathroom. The project is still in the works, but we're excited to see what Bromstad makes of his very own dream home.