What We Know About HGTV Star David Bromstad's Own Dreamy Florida Home

David Bromstad might not be a lotto winner, but we count him as one of the most memorable homeowners to grace an episode of "My Lottery Dream Home." The interior designer is known for hosting the long-running series, with David providing advice to prospective home buyers and serving as a house-hunting guide for jackpot winners. Even so, a special episode saw the HGTV host taking center stage. The 2021 installment, titled "My Lottery Dream Home: David's Dream Home," cataloged his journey to find his own forever home.

Advertisement

The wildly transformed Bromstad, who was living in a Florida apartment for three and half years, teamed up with his friend Greg Stotthunt to tour four properties in the Orlando area. Ultimately, the HGTV star decided on a 5-bedroom, 4-bath Tudor-style house located in Winter Park. "I had looked and looked and looked and looked, and I knew what I wanted, but it would change literally every week," Bromstad told HGTV. "I'd be like, 'Oh! Maybe I'll do a fixer-upper. Oh! Maybe it'll be move-in ready.' But, when a house hits you, it hits you, and I found a house, and it hit me — hit me hard."

The 2,886 square foot house was a little over Bromstad's original budget of $800,000 to $900,000, being priced at $950,000, but the property won him over with its open floor plan, outdoor kitchen, and potential studio space. Since then, Bromstad has shown off his place in a HGTV holiday special and has teased some major renovations.

Advertisement