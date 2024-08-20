Kamala Harris' 2024 DNC Day 1 Outfit Is Bold Nod To Obama's Most Controversial Fashion Choice

The 2024 Democratic National Convention is off to an exciting start, thanks to a successful first night and a very important fashion choice. To some, the tan suit that Vice President Kamala Harris sported on the first day of the DNC seemed like a simple, understated ensemble. Yet, anyone who remembers former President Barack Obama's tan suit controversy surely knew right away that there was meaning behind the presidential hopeful's fashion statement.

Back in 2014, Obama held a serious news conference, regarding how the U.S. military intended to handle the conflict with ISIS in Syria. A media firestorm ensued as a result, but it wasn't the content of Obama's speech that had folks talking. It was his tan suit. Critics claimed the unique suit color was less serious than the more typical dark suit. Fox News host Lou Dobbs went so far to call it "un-presidential," per CNN.

These days, it's difficult to imagine a time when people viewed the president's suit color as the most important takeaway from a news conference. Yet, Obama received more than his fair share of vitriol from folks with opposite political views during his time in office. By wearing a tan suit at the DNC, it seems that Harris is ready to face her haters head-on. As comedian John Fugelsang put it on X, formerly known as Twitter, " I knew Kamala Harris was going to make a surprise appearance – I never would've guessed she'd trigger all the right people by wearing a tan suit."

