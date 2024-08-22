Taylor El Moussa Is Growing Up To Be Her Mom's Twin
In 2013, Christina Hall's life changed forever when she and first husband Tarek El Moussa made their HGTV debut. A few years before that, the "Flip or Flop" stars' lives changed in a totally different way when they became parents for the first time. On September 22, 2010, Hall gave birth to her daughter Taylor El Moussa.
Taylor didn't stay the only baby for long. After her parents welcomed Brayden El Moussa into the world in 2015, she took to her new sibling role straight away. "Taylor loves being a big sister. Her favorite part is reading him stories at night," Hall told People after Brayden was born. The following year, Tarek and Hall split up; Tarek would go on to have another son, Tristan El Moussa, with his current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. Hall shares a son, Hudson Anstead, with her second husband, Ant Anstead.
While their family's dynamic and structure has shifted over the years, Hall's bond with Taylor remains a constant in this ever-changing world. "My relationship with [my daughter] Taylor's very, very strong," Hall told Us Weekly in 2024. The two not only get on like gangbusters, but sure seem to have a lot in common. What's more, it's clear that Hall is very proud of the person her eldest child has become.
Taylor El Moussa handled her parents' divorce with grace
After seven years of marriage, Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa announced their separation in December 2016. Their daughter Taylor El Moussa was 6 years old at the time. In a joint statement provided to People, Tarek and Hall noted that they would try to put their differences aside for the sake of their TV series and, more importantly, their children.
After the news broke, Hall and Taylor headed to Disneyland to spend the day together. However, it didn't go according to plan. As Hall told Good Housekeeping, when they made a quick stop on the way to the theme park, they were swarmed by paparazzi. The family was under more scrutiny than ever, and understandably, the former couple did what they could to shield their kids from the chaos.
To help Taylor deal with the split, her parents signed her up for therapy, as they wanted the young girl to have an unbiased party to talk to. Evidently, those sessions helped her work through the divorce. "One day, as I was driving her to an appointment, she said, 'I don't need to go to therapy anymore. I think you and Daddy are happier apart, and I don't really need to talk about it anymore,'" Hall told Good Housekeeping at the time. "She's very open and honest with her feelings, but still I was like, 'Wow, that's a big comment for a 6-year-old.'"
Taylor El Moussa has an eye for design
It frankly shouldn't come as a surprise that Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa's daughter has an eye for interior design. When she was just 10 years old, Taylor El Moussa was not already weighing in on color and backsplash choices like a pro, but telling her TV star parents what she really thinks about their HGTV renovations. "Taylor is just a natural," Christina Hall told E! News in 2023. "She's actually really good at design and she's really good on camera." In fact, when it came time to renovate her own bedroom, Taylor knew exactly what would work well together. "She wanted white chevron walls with a swinging chair and a white fluffy rug," Hall wrote on Instagram. Talk about a chic design that is nothing short of fabulous.
Though Taylor may seem born for the world of interior design, she's happy being a kid and having fun with other activities for the time being. "Now, she's just more into friends and summer, so they want to go to the beach and do their thing," Christina said in a 2024 interview with People. That said, Hall is very open to the idea of her daughter following in her footsteps, and she believes that there will come a day where Taylor finds her spark again. "I'm sure when she's older, if she is interested in buying real estate, that that's something that she would definitely hop back into," the star added.
Taylor El Moussa loves shopping in her mom's closet
If Taylor El Moussa's going to follow her mom's career path one day, it couldn't hurt to dress the part. And what do you know, when it comes to fashion, it sounds like El Moussa's already very much inspired by Christina Hall's style. In an episode of HGTV's "Christina on Coast," the tween took a trip to her mom's closet, where she pulled a number of pieces as if she were shopping the racks of her favorite store. "Ever since our trip to Tennessee, Taylor has been asking me to take her shopping," Hall shared in the episode. "She is at that age, so I totally understand. But apparently, I've put it off for too long because now she's shopping in my closet."
In the ep, El Moussa, who was 12 years old at the time, tried on a number of her mom's closet must-haves, including a leather and denim jacket and a pair of Valentino heels. Unfortunately, Christina wasn't exactly ready to part with such items at the time, and urged El Moussa to wait for her next closet clean out. Though there's no doubt that the HGTV star always looks fabulous and put-together, she was actually quite shocked that El Moussa was so eager for the hand-me-downs. In the same episode, Hall mentioned that she never wanted to shop in her own mother's closet when she was a tween.
Taylor El Moussa loves mother-daughter outings
If there's one thing that Taylor El Moussa is always up for, it's spending time with her mother, Christina Hall. Whether they are going on shopping trips, getting their hair done, or visiting a frozen yogurt spot, the two sure seem to have fun when they are out and about together.
On September 22, 2023, in honor of Taylor's 13th birthday, Hall posted a video of her daughter throughout the years on Instagram. The sweet tribute was perfectly paired with a heartfelt caption, which detailed some of Hall's most treasured traditions with her daughter. "Singing in the car, late night talks, bike rides to the mall, dole whip, hanging with our chickens, soccer Saturdays," the HGTV star wrote. Many fans were quick to comment on the close bond that Hall and Taylor have. As one IG user wrote, "She's been with you from the beginning."
All that said, there seems to be one activity that Taylor's not on board with. Ahead of the release of their series "The Flip Off," Hall and Heather Rae El Moussa have collaborated on some silly videos together. However, it sounds like Taylor's might not love all of her mom's content. As Hall told E! News in 2024, "my daughter is just like, 'Mom, don't do any cringe videos. Do not dance. Please stop doing this." Needless to say, she probably won't be joining in on the videos at any point soon.
Both mom and daughter are big hockey fans
On October 7, 2017, Christina Hall took to Instagram to share a pic she took at the Honda Center in Anaheim, and who do you think was right by her side? Taylor El Moussa, of course. "Hockey game with my fav," Hall sweetly captioned the post. In the snap, Hall smiled a big smile as she posed with her little girl in her arms. The pair went to the arena to cheer on Orange County's own Anaheim Ducks.
A few years later, Christina shared another pic they took together at a hockey game. This time around, Taylor was a little too old to be carried in her mom's arms. The photo, which was shared on Instagram on March 24, 2023, shows the pair at the Honda Center yet again. However, Christina and Taylor didn't go together. "Haven't been to a hockey game in over 3 years. On a date night with Josh and we run into Taylor and Malia (Tay's cousin and bestie) who are there with their dads," Hall wrote alongside the photo. "Taylor also hasn't been to a game since she went with me 3 years ago. Crazy how the world works lol." Naturally, when Hall ran into El Moussa and her cousin, they had to document the moment.
Taylor El Moussa is comfortable with opening up to her mom
Perhaps one of the greatest things a parent can establish with their child is a strong line of communication. By all accounts, Christina Hall and Taylor El Moussa have this down pat. According to Hall, El Moussa has always been comfortable with being open and honest with her mom; the youngster appreciates the level of understanding and patience the TV star brings to every conversation. "I just really, really try to keep the communication open and try to remember what it was like to be her age," Hall explained to E! News in 2024. "And just really have those deep talks and know that no matter what, I'm here for her and she can literally tell me anything without judgment." Hall echoed this sentiment in a 2024 chat with PopCulture. "I always want my kids to be able to talk to me no matter what the issue is, and we can work it out together," she said
Chatting with El Moussa is one of Hall's favorite activities, as it only helps their bond continue to grow. The two like to go on drives where they do nothing but chat and listen to music. As Hall told E! News, "During summer, obviously our activities are different, but we love riding our e-bikes to the beach, we like going to water parks, getting our nails done, shopping. But for us, we really love to talk to each other."
Christina Hall describes her daughter as an 'old soul'
When Taylor El Moussa turned 11 years old in 2021, her mom, "Flip or Flop" star Christina Hall, made sure to celebrate the big day on Instagram. Hall's post not only included a series of adorable images of her eldest, but a heartfelt caption that offered a sweet look at their mother-daughter dynamic. "Taylor is an old soul who one minute can talk super deep about life and then quickly go back to being a kid. Her greatest ability is being able to start a conversation with anyone, anywhere," Hall wrote. The television star went on to describe her daughter as "HAPPY."
In addition to her outgoing and curious nature, Hall is quick to note that El Moussa is extremely kind and empathetic. Not only does she help take care of her younger siblings, but she is always eager to care for her parents when they need a little pick me up. In a photo posted to Hall's Instagram on July 23, 2021, El Moussa can be seen serving her mother a bite to eat. "My sweet girl knew I was having a rough week so she surprised me and brought me breakfast in bed...And I must say she knows me well -healthy choices," Hall wrote. The spread included a slice of toast, fruit, cucumbers, and juice.
Taylor El Moussa is a major Swiftie just like her mother
As previously mentioned, Christina Hall and Taylor El Moussa like to hop in the car, fire up the tunes, and chat. We have a sneaking suspicion that they've listened to "The Tortured Poets Department" on at least one of those drives. After all, Hall and El Moussa are Swifties through and through. The mother-daughter duo stepped out on August 7, 2023 to enjoy a night at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Hall was accompanied by "Christina on the Coast" hair and makeup artist Julia Gonzales, while El Moussa sang her heart out alongside one of her best friends.
Hall documented the evening on Instagram Stories. Out of every Taylor Swift era, Hall and El Moussa decided to wear outfits inspired by the "Lover" album, donning pink sparkly dresses. Of course, in classic Eras Tour style, the group also rocked a bunch of friendship bracelets. Hall did note in an IG Story that she believed she and Gonzales could've worn a few more to the show. "Our bracelet game was kinda weak," Hall captioned a snap of her and Gonzales' wrists (via House Beautiful). Hey, both ladies deserve points for their effort nonetheless.
Christina Hall does not want her daughter on social media yet
In 2023, Taylor El Moussa turned 13, officially kicking off her teen years. "With Taylor, just having a teenager is wild," Christina Hall told People in 2024. "She's just grown up so much from 12 to 13." As much as El Moussa's grown up, Hall still isn't ready for her to be on Instagram or other social media platforms. "I just really, truly never even wanted her to have it," Christina Hall shared with E! News in 2024. "We're lucky we grew up in a different generation. There was less keeping up with the Joneses. That didn't even really exist." The mother of three went on to express her fears in regard to the many face-altering filters as well, for she would never want El Moussa to feel like she needs to look a certain way.
Christina Hall has always been protective of her three children, and in an effort to keep their lives as "normal" as possible, she's tried to keep them out of the spotlight. Though they have made appearances on their parents' Instagrams, as well as on "Christina on the Coast," Hall has been sure to limit their time in front of the camera. "They film with us maybe a maximum of an hour, maybe once a month," the HGTV personality told E! News. "I want them to go to college and then later, much later, if that's something they want to do and pursue, more power to them. But most importantly, I just want them to have normal childhoods."
Taylor El Moussa looks a lot like her reality star mom
As if their shared love of interior design, fashion, hockey, and Taylor Swift wasn't enough, Christina Hall and Taylor El Moussa also happen to look a lot alike. After Hall shared a cute before and after video they took at a salon in August 2024, fans were quick to take to the Instagram post's comments to note the striking family resemblance. "A perfect clone," one wrote. Another added, "She is your twin." No lies detected.
Of course, this wasn't the first time IG users pointed out that El Moussa happens to be her mom's doppelgänger. A few days before that salon video hit social media, Hall posted some photos from a family portrait session on Instagram. In the snaps, El Moussa and Hall look nearly identical in their matching black t-shirt and jeans combo.
What's more, El Moussa's seems to be catching up to Hall in the height department — and Hall sure has noticed. "The difference between 12 and 13, just maturity-wise and looking at photos and everything, is just wild. She grew so tall and she's just a beautiful girl," the "Christina on the Coast" star gushed to PopCulture. Fans, yet again, took to the comment section to point out the similarities. "Aww Christina your daughter looks exactly like you. You both are simply beautiful inside & out," one follower wrote. "Obviously the apple doesn't fall far from the tree," another fan added. Once again, no lies detected.