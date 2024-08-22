Taylor El Moussa Is Growing Up To Be Her Mom's Twin

In 2013, Christina Hall's life changed forever when she and first husband Tarek El Moussa made their HGTV debut. A few years before that, the "Flip or Flop" stars' lives changed in a totally different way when they became parents for the first time. On September 22, 2010, Hall gave birth to her daughter Taylor El Moussa.

Taylor didn't stay the only baby for long. After her parents welcomed Brayden El Moussa into the world in 2015, she took to her new sibling role straight away. "Taylor loves being a big sister. Her favorite part is reading him stories at night," Hall told People after Brayden was born. The following year, Tarek and Hall split up; Tarek would go on to have another son, Tristan El Moussa, with his current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. Hall shares a son, Hudson Anstead, with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

While their family's dynamic and structure has shifted over the years, Hall's bond with Taylor remains a constant in this ever-changing world. "My relationship with [my daughter] Taylor's very, very strong," Hall told Us Weekly in 2024. The two not only get on like gangbusters, but sure seem to have a lot in common. What's more, it's clear that Hall is very proud of the person her eldest child has become.

