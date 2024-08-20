Alina Habba Attempts To Steal 2024 DNC Spotlight With NSFW Trump Shirt (& Totally Fails)
The Democratic National Convention (DNC) kicked off its first day, August 19, with speeches from President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. And while there were some on the right who seemed to be actively watching and posting about the event, others seemed to be trying to counter the excitement and hype around the DNC and Vice President Kamala Harris and her VP pick Tim Walz. One such person was Alina Habba, one of Donald Trump's attorneys. On the first day of the DNC, Habba posted a picture on X, formerly known as Twitter, of herself on what seems to be a private jet and wearing a shirt that features a stylized image of Trump with his middle fingers up. The words on the shirt are partially obscured but appear to read "indict this."
Chef ✅ Fisherman ✅ Seamstress ✅ pic.twitter.com/fcr95QeSbg
— Alina Habba (@AlinaHabba) August 19, 2024
Trump made history by becoming the first president to ever be indicted on criminal charges back in 2023. The first criminal charges were followed by three others, and he has so far been found guilty of multiple felony counts. So it does seem as though the defiant "indict this" threat on her t-shirt is somewhat of an empty one, since that is, in fact, what a number of people have successfully done.
Alina Habba critics called her out over her NSFW post
A number of Alina Habba's fans commented on her X post, applauding her on the choice of shirt. But not everyone was a supporter. Habba captioned her post with accomplishments of hers, "chef, fisherman, seamstress." And some critics called her out for not being able to add "winning trial counsel" as one of her abilities, via X. Habba did notably lose Donald Trump's two high-profile defamation cases with E. Jean Carroll.
One person simply posted "weird," in what seems to be a new Democratic rallying cry about Donald Trump and his VP candidate JD Vance. Whether that was about Habba's shirt choice, we're not 100% sure, but it would make sense. Another person wrote: "I get you're trying to appeal to regular people, but maybe try doing it while you're not on a private jet. So out of touch it's pathetic."
This private plane post comes shortly after one of Habba's attempted digs at Harris backfired and again showed Habba as seemingly detached from the ordinary American experience. And this isn't Habba's first time wearing something that features Trump flipping someone off; last month, she posted an Instagram reel featuring her wearing a hat with Trump giving the middle finger along with the caption, "Trigger game strong."