Alina Habba Attempts To Steal 2024 DNC Spotlight With NSFW Trump Shirt (& Totally Fails)

A number of Alina Habba's fans commented on her X post, applauding her on the choice of shirt. But not everyone was a supporter. Habba captioned her post with accomplishments of hers, "chef, fisherman, seamstress." And some critics called her out for not being able to add "winning trial counsel" as one of her abilities, via X. Habba did notably lose Donald Trump's two high-profile defamation cases with E. Jean Carroll.

One person simply posted "weird," in what seems to be a new Democratic rallying cry about Donald Trump and his VP candidate JD Vance. Whether that was about Habba's shirt choice, we're not 100% sure, but it would make sense. Another person wrote: "I get you're trying to appeal to regular people, but maybe try doing it while you're not on a private jet. So out of touch it's pathetic."

This private plane post comes shortly after one of Habba's attempted digs at Harris backfired and again showed Habba as seemingly detached from the ordinary American experience. And this isn't Habba's first time wearing something that features Trump flipping someone off; last month, she posted an Instagram reel featuring her wearing a hat with Trump giving the middle finger along with the caption, "Trigger game strong."

