HGTV's Brian Kleinschmidt Once Auditioned For American Idol
It's possible that even if Brian Kleinschmidt and his wife Mika Kleinschmidt weren't famous from "100 Day Dream Home" on HGTV, Brian might have been famous in a different way. While being interviewed on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in February 2024, he admitted that he auditioned for the same reality competition show as the eponymous host.
"So we both auditioned for 'American Idol' the same year, you just happened to get a little bit further than I did," Brian said. "Just a little bit!" When Hudson asked, "So you sing too, huh?" he joked that was how he won Mika over. When Hudson questioned what led Brian to his HGTV career from his starting point at the singing show, Brian joked, "It was my backup plan. No, I mean, I always loved to sing but really loved volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, and that's kind of where I fell in love with new construction and helping people out."
The couple also told Hudson the adorable way they met: in chorus class — since Brian was accidentally placed in the girls' class. "I like to sing a little lower than Brian," Mika said, after explaining she was an alto. "But we both love music, we both love theater and so that's kind of a passion when we're off the show." They even sing while working on houses sometimes, although that doesn't make it in their show.
Brian reportedly sang to Mika on her birthday
Prior to their interview with Jennifer Hudson, in which Brian Kleinschmidt claimed his singing helped draw Mika Kleinschmidt in, he told a story of singing to her while they were in high school. Speaking to Tampa Bay Parenting in January 2024, the couple talked about their teenage years at Riverview High. Brian explained that he had an unrequited crush on Mika at the time. He continued, "I used to anchor the school morning show, and I remember singing Happy Birthday to Mika and gifting her a Backstreet Boys t-shirt, which she still has to this day."
When asked what helped her decide Brian was the guy for her, Mika did not mention his singing prowess. Instead, a major factor was their family dynamic. "At the time we started dating, [my daughter] Jade was 18 months old, so it was crucial that I find someone that is going to accept, not only me, but my daughter and put her first, and Brian has done that since day one," Mika said.
Brian also confirmed that he still uses his singing abilities around the house, since he enjoys seranding Jade with "Goodnight, Sweetheart" at bedtime.
Brian placed third on a different reality show
After his "American Idol" Season 3 audition, Brian Kleinschmidt was married to someone else and was involved on a different TV show — one not related to singing or home renovations. Brian and his now ex-wife Ericka Dunlap (who was Miss America 2004) were contestants on "The Amazing Race" Season 15. They earned the third-place.
In a People interview conducted after their season ended, Brian and Dunlap discussed the difficulties of the competition. Despite having moments of conflict throughout the season, Brian said, "We're a real couple with real problems. We conquered all those and got stronger as the 'Race' went on. ... Our positive moments still outweighed the negative moments." In the interview, Brian and Dunlap also talked about how their time on "The Amazing Race" strengthened their relationship. A of couple years after they were on "The Amazing Race," however, Brian and Dunlap divorced. They still both attended the wedding of their co-stars Meghan Rickey and Cheyne Whitney, who had won the season all of them were featured in.
A few years after that, an email mix-up provided Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt with their second chance at love – and landed them on HGTV.