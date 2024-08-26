HGTV's Brian Kleinschmidt Once Auditioned For American Idol

It's possible that even if Brian Kleinschmidt and his wife Mika Kleinschmidt weren't famous from "100 Day Dream Home" on HGTV, Brian might have been famous in a different way. While being interviewed on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in February 2024, he admitted that he auditioned for the same reality competition show as the eponymous host.

"So we both auditioned for 'American Idol' the same year, you just happened to get a little bit further than I did," Brian said. "Just a little bit!" When Hudson asked, "So you sing too, huh?" he joked that was how he won Mika over. When Hudson questioned what led Brian to his HGTV career from his starting point at the singing show, Brian joked, "It was my backup plan. No, I mean, I always loved to sing but really loved volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, and that's kind of where I fell in love with new construction and helping people out."

The couple also told Hudson the adorable way they met: in chorus class — since Brian was accidentally placed in the girls' class. "I like to sing a little lower than Brian," Mika said, after explaining she was an alto. "But we both love music, we both love theater and so that's kind of a passion when we're off the show." They even sing while working on houses sometimes, although that doesn't make it in their show.

