Trump Jr.'s Divorced Dad Look Clashes With Kimberly Guilfoyle's Slinky Dress In Bizarre TikTok Video

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.'s cringe-worthy moments have been occurring since they started dating in 2018. They have added to that list with their recent appearance at a Trump boat party in Jupiter, Florida the weekend before the Democratic National Convention (DNC). Guilfoyle posted a video of the event on her social media pages, and she and Don Jr. are seen waving at people in their boats.

There are a couple of things that stand out in the video. To start, Don Jr. was looking super casual in a drab olive t-shirt and what looked like chino shorts. It's giving divorced dad vibes, and it seemed to fit in well at a boat dock on the middle of a sunny August day. But it doesn't seem like he and Guilfoyle were at the same event.

Guilfoyle was in full glam makeup wearing a low-cut black and red patterned dress with a thigh-high slit on one side; however, she seemed to be both showing off skin and too covered up since she paired it with a black jacket or cardigan. She must have been literally hot, as the weather in Jupiter on August 18 was up to the low 90s with over 50% humidity. Not really black layer weather.

