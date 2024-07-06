Kimberly Guilfoyle And Donald Trump Jr. Moments That Made Us Cringe

Every relationship has oddities, but when it comes to Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr., these quirks can be downright cringe-worthy. From uncomfortable interviews to over-edited social media posts, this duo seems determined to make each squirmish moment worse than the previous. Let's take things back to 2018 when Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. began their romantic relationship. Don Jr. was fresh off his divorce from his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, whom he allegedly cheated on with Aubrey O'Day.

Advertisement

Guilfoyle, on the other hand, had been married twice already and seemed to be way more excited about Don Jr. than he was about her. Admittedly, public appearances don't always capture the true dynamic of a relationship, but Don Jr. certainly doesn't help the whispers by sharing slightly demeaning jokes about his boo. Remember when he called her a "broad" and claimed it was an inside joke (via Instagram)? Or when he said that traveling with her was a "sacrifice?" Don Jr. has often defended these comments, but we wonder why he doesn't save the teasing for their private moments and protect Guilfoyle from the internet's meanness. Unfortunately, these are only a few of the uncomfortable moments the couple has forced on us. Case in point: those cringy public pet names.

Advertisement