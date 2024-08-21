Donald Trump's Stunning Reversal On Barack And Michelle Obama Wasn't On Our 2024 Bingo Card

If Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention was festive (apart from First Lady Jill Biden's tacky dress, which missed the mark unfortunately), the second night was positively giddy. Following the official casting of state delegate votes to put Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz on the party ticket, there were several impassioned speeches from notable Democrats, including former White House residents Barack and Michelle Obama. Hours before the convention began, CNN reporter Kristen Holmes spoke to Barack's successor, Donald Trump, to find out if he had a "prebuttal" to the former president's highly anticipated speech.

Trump's startling response took her aback: "I like him. I think he's a nice gentleman, but he was very, very weak on trade," (via YouTube). The controversial politician went on to call Barack's foreign trade deals disastrous but quickly added, "I happen to like him. I respect him, and I respect his wife." As Holmes pointed out, Trump's comments were in stark contrast to several previous statements about his predecessor including him being one of the most outspoken proponents of the infamous "birther" rumor, which suggests Barack might not have been born in the U.S. and therefore wasn't qualified to be president.

Even after his Hawaiian birth certificate was made public, it took years for Trump to finally declare Barack a citizen. Among the many other potshots Trump has taken were the claim that he "founded ISIS" (via The Guardian) and his frequent, deliberate use of Barack's middle name, Hussein, implying he might not have America's best interests at heart.

