Jill Biden Misses The Mark With Tacky Dress At 2024 DNC

Although Jill Biden's 2024 DNC dress (pictured above) is causing quite a stir on social media, we may have actually seen this outfit before. In 2022, President Joe Biden honored Elton John with the National Humanities Medal. As NPR reported, the singer was deeply moved by the surprise award, and his visit included his first musical performance at the White House since the 1990s.

In an Instagram photo commemorating John's appearance at the White House, Jill can be seen wearing a dress that looks surprisingly familiar to 2024 DNC viewers. The shimmery blue number appears identical to the dress she wore to the DNC, but with one crucial difference: It doesn't seem out of place. This photo is proof that timing is everything when it comes to rocking an unconventional style, especially in front of a large audience.

The dress still wasn't as flattering as some of Jill's most iconic fashion moments, but it was perfectly appropriate for a celebratory event like the 2022 concert. It also coordinated well with Joe's signature blue suit, and the pair looks like the ultimate couple fashion goals standing on either side of John. Instead of considering what would be appropriate for the event, it's possible Jill chose to re-wear this dress for the 2024 DNC because she genuinely loved how she looked in it back in 2022.

