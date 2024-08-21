Kimberly Guilfoyle's Inappropriate Cooking Outfit Has People Calling Her Out Left And Right
There may be a lot we don't know about Kimberly Guilfoyle, but she's out to change that. The former lawyer and Fox News host spends most of her time hosting her Rumble podcast and promoting Donald Trump's re-election campaign, yet she still somehow finds time to whip up delicious meals for her family. In her latest attempt to prove that she's just a regular ol' American mom, Guilfoyle posted a social media reel of a cooking demo. "Last night, I wrapped up filming for my show on Rumble and jumped straight into the kitchen!" she wrote as she proceeded to prep a meal of "chicken Francaise," asparagus roasted with garlic and Parmesan, and couscous with garlic and olive oil.
What viewers noticed more than the food, however, was her outfit. In another example of Kimberly Guilfoyle's inappropriate styles, she worked her kitchen magic in a skintight teal dress and towering white stilettos. While the recipe calls for dredging chicken in flour and sautéing it in butter, "KG" opted not to wear an apron. (Indeed, there seems to be a bit of flour on her dress later in the video.) The whole ensemble evoked equal parts admiration and laughter.
"Looks incredible! Talk about someone who can do it all!" an Instagram follower raved. A fan added, "Dang, no wonder you keep Donald Junior's attention making dinner all sexy like that." Others had SMH reactions, such as "My feet hurt watching this" and "OMG, girl! Throw on some slippers!" (Guilfoyle replied, "No time!")
Kimberly Guilfoyle's kitchen technique left something to be desired
To be fair, Kimberly Guilfoyle's dinner did look scrumptious. However, it might not have passed muster with a food safety inspector. As frequent Donald Trump critic Ron Filipkowski pointed out on X (formerly Twitter), Guilfoyle's long hair hung dangerously close to the raw chicken breasts and egg wash as she did her prep work, meaning Don Jr. and his children might have gotten a little extra ingredient with their dinner. "Oh great. Won't be able to eat for a week," moaned a commenter.
Other critics pointed out her flawed technique. According to Rachael Ray's recipe for chicken Francese (the proper spelling, BTW), the chicken cutlets should be dredged in seasoned flour before dipping them in beaten egg, not vice versa. Apart from her outfit, Guilfoyle's attempt to be relatable also fell short when she mentioned getting her meat from the Florida gourmet market Carmine's and using Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio wine in the sauce (which goes for about $25 a bottle). A few even questioned the authenticity of the whole setup. "Nice looking plate of food. She should have shared the name of the caterer," one writer snarked.
Kimberly Guilfoyle has admitted being wrong before — something no other Trump family member would ever say — so perhaps she could do a follow-up video explaining her culinary slip-ups, or a new demo in which she cooks dinner in sweats with her hair pulled back. (Don't hold your breath, though.)