Kimberly Guilfoyle's Inappropriate Cooking Outfit Has People Calling Her Out Left And Right

There may be a lot we don't know about Kimberly Guilfoyle, but she's out to change that. The former lawyer and Fox News host spends most of her time hosting her Rumble podcast and promoting Donald Trump's re-election campaign, yet she still somehow finds time to whip up delicious meals for her family. In her latest attempt to prove that she's just a regular ol' American mom, Guilfoyle posted a social media reel of a cooking demo. "Last night, I wrapped up filming for my show on Rumble and jumped straight into the kitchen!" she wrote as she proceeded to prep a meal of "chicken Francaise," asparagus roasted with garlic and Parmesan, and couscous with garlic and olive oil.

What viewers noticed more than the food, however, was her outfit. In another example of Kimberly Guilfoyle's inappropriate styles, she worked her kitchen magic in a skintight teal dress and towering white stilettos. While the recipe calls for dredging chicken in flour and sautéing it in butter, "KG" opted not to wear an apron. (Indeed, there seems to be a bit of flour on her dress later in the video.) The whole ensemble evoked equal parts admiration and laughter.

"Looks incredible! Talk about someone who can do it all!" an Instagram follower raved. A fan added, "Dang, no wonder you keep Donald Junior's attention making dinner all sexy like that." Others had SMH reactions, such as "My feet hurt watching this" and "OMG, girl! Throw on some slippers!" (Guilfoyle replied, "No time!")

