One Of Melania's Boldest Fashion Statements Was A Supposed Dig At Ivanka Trump

Years after former first lady Melania Trump offered her story behind her controversial "I Really Don't Care" jacket, a new explanation has emerged. Trump wore the jacket to the United States-Mexico border in 2018, and many critics viewed it as disrespectful to the border crisis where immigrant children were being forcibly removed from their parents. However, according to a book by White House correspondent Katie Rogers, the green army jacket with the blasé quote printed on the back wasn't a comment about migrant children or the left-wing media at all. It was a message from stepmother to stepdaughter.

Rogers' book "American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden" claims that the divisive jacket was a byproduct of a slow-simmering feud between Melania Trump and Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump. Rogers writes that former Trump administration officials confirmed the jacket was targeted at Ivanka, as "the pair were locked in a quiet competition for press coverage" (via New York Post).

If the reasoning behind Melania's controversial jacket is true, that would make this incident even more of a public dig than Melania's supposed "Operation Block Ivanka" mission, in which the former first lady and her advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff made seating arrangements for Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration that would block Ivanka's face from view of the cameras.