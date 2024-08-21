Ella Emhoff's Style U-Turn At 2024 DNC Gives Everyone Whiplash
Vice President Kamala Harris made a splash with her tan suit on the first day of the Democratic National Convention, but it's her stepdaughter whose ensembles are making the DNC look like a fashion show. Harris' 25-year-old stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, hit the DNC to support her stepmom on the first two days in two very different ensembles. And, while her camo cap stole the spotlight on Monday night, her Tuesday night look proved that her style is as versatile as it is bold.
As her stepmom's race for the White House heats up and her dad, Doug Emhoff, prepares for the possibility of becoming the first person in U.S. history to snag the title of first gentleman, Ella is showing her support. On Monday night, her camouflage print baseball cap, which featured vivid orange letters spelling "Harris Walz," made for a bold, unabashed statement. She let the accessory do all of the talking, pairing it with an understated, cream-colored Helmut Lang sleeveless top and coordinating pleated pants.
While her day 1 look was streamlined yet playful, she rocked an entirely different vibe on Tuesday. She sported a blue plaid Thom Browne suit with a red, white, and blue strip on each arm. She paired it with a white button-down shirt and navy blue tie. And, rather than sporting curls like she did under her hat on Monday, Ella wore her bob straight to complement her fun, patriotic look. Ella's two looks were so contrasting that she almost looked like two different people — yet she managed to pull them both off equally effortlessly.
Ella Emhoff's DNC hat is highly coveted
As a bona fide it-girl with a lavish lifestyle, Ella Emhoff surely has access to plenty of clothes. And, as the stepdaughter of the potential next president of the United States, she also has access to the best Kamala Harris merchandise. This is likely how she snagged the hottest piece of Harris and Tim Walz merch of the moment: the camouflage hat she sported on the first night of the DNC. Camouflage may be designed to blend in, but Emhoff's camo cap stole the spotlight — and for good reason. On August 6, Harris shared a video of herself formally asking Walz to be her running mate. The Minnesota governor agreed to be the vice presidential nominee, while sporting a camouflage baseball cap.
The cap took off on social media and, in response, the campaign began selling their own version on their official site. The words, "You asked, we answered. The most iconic political hat in America" are written on the site, alongside a photo of the $40 cap. According to Teen Vogue, the hat was only on the website for 30 minutes before it was completely sold out, making almost $1 million. Evidently, this hat now holds quite a bit of meaning, and Emhoff has proven that it's also the perfect fashion statement. According to website, the hat will be restocked on September 30, just in time for anyone who didn't get it the first time to snag their own for an Emhoff-inspired Election Day look.
Ella Emhoff knows a thing or two about fashion
It's no surprise that Ella Emhoff is showing off some of her best looks at the DNC and flaunting the complexity of her style. Emhoff is more than a major fashion fan; she's a fashion designer. Her penchant for bold, surprising looks has earned her an outstanding reputation in the fashion world. In a 2021 interview with Elle, Emhoff explained: "Growing up, I never saw myself as someone stylish, at all! Obviously, I loved fashion and cared a lot about it. But I was really into doing my own thing."
Yet, embracing her own unique style is has earned Emhoff a lot of attention. According to her, "I was able to stick with my true instincts when it came to style, and it actually I paid off!" She says that her style is "not even a way of dressing. It's just wearing clothes that you feel good in, not really being influenced by what other people want you to be wearing."
To her point, had Emhoff not followed her own instincts, her DNC looks likely wouldn't be turning quite as many heads. Emhoff is no stranger to turning heads as she struts her stuff in a high fashion look, though. In addition to designing, Emhoff is also a model. She has walked in New York Fashion Week, hit the Met Gala red carpet, and even graced the cover of Dust magazine wearing one of her own designs.