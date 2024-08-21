Ella Emhoff's Style U-Turn At 2024 DNC Gives Everyone Whiplash

Vice President Kamala Harris made a splash with her tan suit on the first day of the Democratic National Convention, but it's her stepdaughter whose ensembles are making the DNC look like a fashion show. Harris' 25-year-old stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, hit the DNC to support her stepmom on the first two days in two very different ensembles. And, while her camo cap stole the spotlight on Monday night, her Tuesday night look proved that her style is as versatile as it is bold.

Advertisement

As her stepmom's race for the White House heats up and her dad, Doug Emhoff, prepares for the possibility of becoming the first person in U.S. history to snag the title of first gentleman, Ella is showing her support. On Monday night, her camouflage print baseball cap, which featured vivid orange letters spelling "Harris Walz," made for a bold, unabashed statement. She let the accessory do all of the talking, pairing it with an understated, cream-colored Helmut Lang sleeveless top and coordinating pleated pants.

While her day 1 look was streamlined yet playful, she rocked an entirely different vibe on Tuesday. She sported a blue plaid Thom Browne suit with a red, white, and blue strip on each arm. She paired it with a white button-down shirt and navy blue tie. And, rather than sporting curls like she did under her hat on Monday, Ella wore her bob straight to complement her fun, patriotic look. Ella's two looks were so contrasting that she almost looked like two different people — yet she managed to pull them both off equally effortlessly.

Advertisement