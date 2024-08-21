We Finally Know Richard Simmons' Official Cause Of Death

The world mourned in July 2024 when it was announced that fitness icon Richard Simmons had died. He was 76 years old, and his cause of death was announced in a statement a little over a month afterward. Spokesperson Tom Estey, who was the late Richard's publicist, shared information from Richard's brother Lenny Simmons with People.

"The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard's death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor," the statement said. "The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed." It also included a message of thanks from the Simmons family for all the kind words they'd received from everyone who loved Richard.

During his lifetime, Richard was open about the tragic health issues he faced. He was aware that he did not have long to live, and in March 2024, he announced on Facebook that he was dying. However, he tried to inspire his fans to live healthy lives and be grateful for what they have. "There is something else very important that you must do," Richard wrote. "Tell the ones that you love that you love them. Hug those people and children who you really care for. A big hug really goes a long way." Richard also asked people to listen to "Live Like You Were Dying" by Tim McGraw.

