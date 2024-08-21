Psychologist Tells Us Tom Cruise & Trump Will Create Bumps In Suri & Barron's College Paths

Two of America's most famous kids are Suri Cruise (the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise) and Barron Trump (the son of Melania Trump and Donald Trump). Both Suri and Barron graduated in 2024 and are entering college. Suri is enrolled at Carnegie Mellon University, which she seemingly revealed with a fashion statement in June 2024. Barron is attending a university in New York, but as of writing the name of said university has not been revealed. Wherever it is, Melania will mostly be living near Barron in New York for the next four years, no matter what happens in the 2024 election.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Barron and Suri's famous fathers may cause trouble during their time in college. The List spoke to NYC Neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez, the Director of Comprehend the Mind, who told us that Suri and Barron may be under a microscope. "Being in the public eye, both Suri and Barron will likely face more scrutiny than the average college student," Hafeez said. "The media attention surrounding their family backgrounds and public profiles could add extra pressure to their adjustment period, making it harder to blend into a college environment and find a sense of normalcy."

Hafeez said another issue for Suri and Barron could be their privacy getting invaded by people on-campus and in the wider world, due to being from well-known families. However, it may be worse for Barron.

Advertisement