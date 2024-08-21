New Report Threatens To Unravel Ben Affleck's Protests About Those Unhappy J.Lo Photos

If you've been anywhere near social media in the past few years, you've undoubtedly encountered photos of Ben Affleck looking absolutely done with life. The actor's meme-worthy scowl has inspired countless hilarious tweets on X, formerly Twitter, such as when one user suggested Affleck had somewhere else on his mind at the 2023 Grammys:

Ben Affleck looks like he'd rather be at Dunkin #Grammys pic.twitter.com/tpRxT3x4ZJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 6, 2023

Later that year, Affleck explained away his unhappy expression during a Jimmy Kimmel appearance, simply saying: "I have a very unhappy looking resting face." He again denied that there was anything behind his facial expressions in June 2024, telling Kevin Hart: "People are projecting something onto me that I don't feel about myself."

However, an August 2024 report from Page Six suggests that Affleck has had plenty of reasons to be somber over the years. According to the report, Affleck's split from Jennifer Lopez may have started as early as their honeymoon, with one source making the event sound downright miserable: "They would barely speak to each other during what was supposed to be the happiest time of their life." Based on this information, it appears there's a lot more to Affleck's "resting hard face" than he would have the public believe.

