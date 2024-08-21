New Report Threatens To Unravel Ben Affleck's Protests About Those Unhappy J.Lo Photos
If you've been anywhere near social media in the past few years, you've undoubtedly encountered photos of Ben Affleck looking absolutely done with life. The actor's meme-worthy scowl has inspired countless hilarious tweets on X, formerly Twitter, such as when one user suggested Affleck had somewhere else on his mind at the 2023 Grammys:
Later that year, Affleck explained away his unhappy expression during a Jimmy Kimmel appearance, simply saying: "I have a very unhappy looking resting face." He again denied that there was anything behind his facial expressions in June 2024, telling Kevin Hart: "People are projecting something onto me that I don't feel about myself."
However, an August 2024 report from Page Six suggests that Affleck has had plenty of reasons to be somber over the years. According to the report, Affleck's split from Jennifer Lopez may have started as early as their honeymoon, with one source making the event sound downright miserable: "They would barely speak to each other during what was supposed to be the happiest time of their life." Based on this information, it appears there's a lot more to Affleck's "resting hard face" than he would have the public believe.
Jennifer Lopez's stardom cut their honeymoon phase short
Although Ben Affleck is a household name in his own right, it appears that Jennifer Lopez's glamorous life caused tension between the couple during their Italian honeymoon. As a source explained to Page Six, Affleck didn't like how much media attention they received: "He was unhappy with paparazzi following them. She is an international superstar, and he acted like it came as a surprise that they would be followed around."
While it's natural to not want private moments caught on camera during your own honeymoon, it's difficult to expect to have that luxury when you marry a megastar like J.Lo. More likely than not, Affleck began walking around with his now-signature downtrodden facial expression before the couple even made it home from Lake Como.
Affleck's displeasure right out of the gate obviously did not bode well for the marriage. Following months of tabloid speculation that Bennifer 2.0 was on the rocks as they spent the summer apart, TMZ broke the news that Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, 2024; the two year anniversary of the couple's wedding in Georgia.