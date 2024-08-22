We Know The Secret Behind Hillary Clinton's Tuned-Up 2024 DNC Appearance (Spoiler: It's Her Hair)

A bob is widely considered one of the most classic haircuts around, but as Hillary Clinton proved at the 2024 DNC, it also has some pretty magical powers if you wear it the right way. For the woman who lists "hair icon" in her bio on X, formerly known as Twitter, the one-time presidential candidate is well aware of how the right style can have a huge impact. In the past, Clinton's short-hair looks have leaned more rigid, with layers brushed completely away from the face. The effect was more severe, and may even have aged the former first lady before her time. With this chic new bob, though, "soft" is definitely the keyword.

Opting for a side part creates a gentler vibe, as does curving under the ends of the silhouette. In front, the locks are lifted away from the face and lightly brushed back, but with enough curve and bend to still offer a bit of face-framing detail. By keeping the style more fluid, the bestselling author's hair doesn't mistakenly draw the eye to any particular feature (wrinkled or otherwise), while the extra volume at the crown and on the sides adds a fullness not generally associated with aging hair.

Despite Clinton's appearance at the DNC, where her attack on Donald Trump's sleepy courtroom behavior had fans cheering, these days she mostly spends her time working outside the political sphere. Not having to campaign for votes has done wonders for the former secretary of state's revitalized appearance, and the bob emphasizes her new glow.

