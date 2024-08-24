The Modern Family Costar Julie Bowen Had A Major Crush On

Julie Bowen developed the most relatable crush during her 11-season run on "Modern Family." When she sat down for an E! News interview in 2013, they asked if she had a bit of a girl crush on her stunning co-star, Sofía Vergara, just like the rest of the world and Bowen readily admitted that she couldn't even describe her feelings for the "Griselda" star as a girl crush because she believed that term was reserved for celebrities that you would never run into. The actor went on to gush, "I respect her so much." Bowen continued, "She is so comfortable being like, 'I am a woman, yes?' And I am like, pulling up my dress and feeling like my boobs shouldn't be doing whatever they're doing." Of course, that wasn't the only time Bowen had high praise for Vergara.

While the "Happy Gilmore" star was backstage at the Emmys that very same month, she argued that although people recognized Vergara as a total stunner, they often overlooked the fact that she's also a phenomenal actor. In fact, Bowen reckons that her co-star's talent leads audiences to believe that she's not acting at all and instead playing an extension of herself, but the rest of the "Modern Family" cast were well aware of the amount of effort that went into her performance. As HuffPost reported, Bowen also couldn't help but enthuse, "She is a gracious, wonderful woman, and is probably the only reason why I am able to wear a curvy fishtail dress. I owe her a lot."