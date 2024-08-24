JD Vance's Praise For Wife Usha Puts Donald And Melania's Marriage Under The Microscope

The moment Donald Trump selected JD Vance as his 2024 running mate, the media zoomed in on the vice presidential pick's family. They quickly landed on JD's wife, Usha Vance, who is Indian. Soon, Usha was targeted with virulently racist remarks on social media as members of the far right predictably criticized the VP candidate for marrying a woman who is not white, expressing concern that JD would be lax on immigration policies and allow an increase in Indian immigrants as a result. Notorious white supremacist commentator Nick Fuentes unsurprisingly added fuel to the fire by asking, "Who is this guy, really? Do we really expect that the guy who has an Indian wife and named their kid Vivek is going to support white identity?" (via The Hill).

JD wasted no time clapping back at the hate his wife was receiving. During an interview on ABC News' "This Week" segment, the bestselling author expressed his hope that the haters would focus their attention solely on him. Alas, they decided to aim it at his wife instead, but JD made it abundantly clear that Usha is an amazing woman. "Look, my attitude to these people attacking my wife is, she's beautiful, she's smart. What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart man and a very lucky man, importantly," he gushed. "And my view is, look, if these guys want to attack me or attack my views, my policy views, my personality, come after me. But don't attack my wife. She's out of your league."