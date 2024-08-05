Trump's Joke About Leaving Melania Has Everyone Pointing Out The Irony

Former President Donald Trump has proven that he is, at times, out of touch. For one thing, Donald surprisingly described himself as a very "honest" person, despite telling multiple lies daily while in office. (According to a 2021 Washington Post report, he tallied up more than 30,000 "untruths" while in office.) At a rally in summer 2024, he showed just how out of touch he can be when he made a quip about leaving his wife, Melania Trump.

In a clip uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, Donald spoke about an interaction with a fan of his, whom he brought up on stage. The woman stood next to him by the podium while he said, "This one is so smart, so sharp, she grabbed me. She gave me a kiss. I said, 'I think I'm never going back home to the first lady.'" Donald also made it clear that saying so didn't matter: "For the average politician, that's death. For me, I don't care."

The X user who uploaded the clip included a bunch of celebratory emojis in the caption, as if Melania heard Donald's quote and couldn't believe her luck. Other X users commented on the clip and said similar things. "I don't think Melania cares, Donald," one said. Another quipped, "I am sure Melania would be just fine with that."

