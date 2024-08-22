Bill Clinton Joins Donald Trump Diss Train At DNC 2024 With Arrow-Piercing Dig At His Vanity
Ever since President Joe Biden has dropped out of the presidential race, all eyes have been on Vice President and 2024 presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, and as a result, anticipation for the 2024 Democratic National Convention has been high. So far, it hasn't disappointed. Hillary Clinton's hair made headlines, and shortly after, her husband, former president Bill Clinton, made some waves of his own when he took a jab at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's vanity and old age. In a witty speech, Clinton joked about his own age before saying, "The only personal vanity that I want to assert is that I'm still younger than Donald Trump" (via People). Clinton turned 78 in August, while Trump celebrated his 78th birthday in June.
Clinton then reminded the crowd that Trump has a reputation for being full of himself. "The next time you hear him, don't count the lies. Count the I's — his vendettas, his vengeance, his complaints, his conspiracies ... he's like a tenor trying to get his lungs open by singing, 'me, me, me, me, me,'" Clinton said. "When Kamala Harris is president, every day will begin with you, you, you, you, you."
Harris took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a clip of Clinton's speech, captioning it, "Retweet to make sure every American knows Donald Trump is far too old and incompetent to serve as President."
Some of Trump's former aides have also spoken out at the DNC
Bill Clinton isn't the only one who doesn't want to see Donald Trump back in the White House. Former Vice President Mike Pence's former counterterrorism adviser, Olivia Troye, delivered a speech of her own at the Democratic National Convention, urging Americans not to re-elect Trump. "Inside Trump's White House was terrifying," she said (via CBC). "But what keeps me up at night is what will happen if he gets back there... The guardrails are gone. The few adults in the room the first time resigned — or were fired." Trump's former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham also spoke out, saying she was Trump's biggest fan until the January 6 insurrection opened her eyes. She claimed Trump used to call his supporters "basement dwellers." "He has no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth," she said.
Several others joined the chorus of voices urging people to cast their vote for Kamala Harris in November, with some properly roasting the former president, including Michelle Obama, who ditched the high road with a scathing Trump takedown. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker managed to take a decent jab at Trump when he said, "Donald Trump thinks that we should trust him on the economy because he claims to be very rich. But take it from an actual billionaire, Trump is rich in only one thing: stupidity."