Bill Clinton Joins Donald Trump Diss Train At DNC 2024 With Arrow-Piercing Dig At His Vanity

Ever since President Joe Biden has dropped out of the presidential race, all eyes have been on Vice President and 2024 presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, and as a result, anticipation for the 2024 Democratic National Convention has been high. So far, it hasn't disappointed. Hillary Clinton's hair made headlines, and shortly after, her husband, former president Bill Clinton, made some waves of his own when he took a jab at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's vanity and old age. In a witty speech, Clinton joked about his own age before saying, "The only personal vanity that I want to assert is that I'm still younger than Donald Trump" (via People). Clinton turned 78 in August, while Trump celebrated his 78th birthday in June.

Clinton then reminded the crowd that Trump has a reputation for being full of himself. "The next time you hear him, don't count the lies. Count the I's — his vendettas, his vengeance, his complaints, his conspiracies ... he's like a tenor trying to get his lungs open by singing, 'me, me, me, me, me,'" Clinton said. "When Kamala Harris is president, every day will begin with you, you, you, you, you."

Harris took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a clip of Clinton's speech, captioning it, "Retweet to make sure every American knows Donald Trump is far too old and incompetent to serve as President."