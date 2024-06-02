Trump's Ex-Press Secretary Issued A Dire Warning After He Turned On Kayleigh McEnany

During his first term in office, Donald Trump went through four White House press secretaries who all left their posts in varying degrees of conflict with the former president. The last press secretary to work for the Trump administration was Kayleigh McEnany, who became the subject of Trump's harsh criticism only three years later — a phenomenon that seemed par for the course, according to the penultimate press secretary, Stephanie Grisham.

Donald Trump turned against Kayleigh McEnany in June 2023 after she said her former boss was beating Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the polls by 25 points. "Kayleigh 'Milktoast' McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews," Trump wrote on Truth Social (via The Hill). "I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it's not 34. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!"

The former president's (misspelled) accusation of McEnany being milquetoast might have seemed out of left field to some, but not to Stephanie Grisham. She offered a warning to McEnany and anyone else who was considering working for Trump.