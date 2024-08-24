Tragic Health Issues Revealed In Bob Saget's Autopsy

January 9, 2022, marked a somber day in Hollywood as news broke that "Full House" star Bob Saget had died at age 65. The award-winning actor/comedian was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, after hitting the back of his head and suffering a blunt force trauma. No signs of drugs or alcohol were found in his system, and Saget's autopsy revealed that he had sustained fractures on his skull and around his eyes from the nasty fall. Not only that, but the report found that Saget was positive for COVID-19 and had other underlying conditions at the time of his death. Among the medical issues listed by the Orange County Medical Examiner were "cardiomegaly" (or the enlargement of the heart), "coronary artery atherosclerosis," and "aortic atherosclerosis" (both characterized as the buildup of plaque inside the artery walls).

Rosalie Cocci, a staffer at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Florida, where Saget had performed the night before his death, claimed that the actor had mentioned feeling unwell during a soundcheck just a few hours before his show. "I did hear him say, 'I don't feel good," Cocci said, noting that Saget was complaining of sore throat and other COVID-related symptoms after testing positive weeks earlier (via People). "He [also] said that his hearing had been off, and that was the case that night. He was asking the sound guys to turn everything up." But otherwise, Saget seemed fine and carried on with his performance as planned. "He didn't miss a beat," Cocci told the investigators. "He was very much entertaining the crowd."

