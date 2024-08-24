Tragic Health Issues Revealed In Bob Saget's Autopsy
January 9, 2022, marked a somber day in Hollywood as news broke that "Full House" star Bob Saget had died at age 65. The award-winning actor/comedian was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, after hitting the back of his head and suffering a blunt force trauma. No signs of drugs or alcohol were found in his system, and Saget's autopsy revealed that he had sustained fractures on his skull and around his eyes from the nasty fall. Not only that, but the report found that Saget was positive for COVID-19 and had other underlying conditions at the time of his death. Among the medical issues listed by the Orange County Medical Examiner were "cardiomegaly" (or the enlargement of the heart), "coronary artery atherosclerosis," and "aortic atherosclerosis" (both characterized as the buildup of plaque inside the artery walls).
Rosalie Cocci, a staffer at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Florida, where Saget had performed the night before his death, claimed that the actor had mentioned feeling unwell during a soundcheck just a few hours before his show. "I did hear him say, 'I don't feel good," Cocci said, noting that Saget was complaining of sore throat and other COVID-related symptoms after testing positive weeks earlier (via People). "He [also] said that his hearing had been off, and that was the case that night. He was asking the sound guys to turn everything up." But otherwise, Saget seemed fine and carried on with his performance as planned. "He didn't miss a beat," Cocci told the investigators. "He was very much entertaining the crowd."
Bob Saget seemed his usual self, according to his family
Despite Rosalie Cocci's claims, a close friend of Bob Saget denied that the actor was suffering from long-term COVID-19 symptoms or showed any signs that he was feeling unwell prior to his death in 2022. Quite the contrary, Saget seemed his "normal, happy, and joking self" over the last few weeks despite the surprising health issues listed in his autopsy, according to his family and friends who spoke to TMZ. The report also noted that Saget didn't complain of sore throat or hearing problems when he last spoke with his wife, Kelly Rizzo, on the day he suffered a fall and died. A statement by attorney Brian H. Bieber, the family's lawyer, read: "The records released tell the entire story — that is — Bob passed away after a fall and hitting his head in his hotel room" (via Us Weekly).
During his last phone call with Rizzo, Saget reportedly expressed his excitement regarding his successful show and was looking forward to coming home and seeing his family. "He was so excited coming off of a great show, and he sounded really happy," a source told People. He was supposed to fly back to California the following day. Speaking with Hoda Kotb on "Today," Rizzo recalled her final conversation with her husband. "I think I said, 'I love you dearly,' and he said, 'I love you endlessly.' I said, 'I can't wait to see you tomorrow,'" the blogger recounted. "It was just all love."
Bob Saget died doing what he loved most
Just hours before his tragic death on January 9, 2022, Bob Saget posted his final message on social media celebrating his successful performance in Jacksonville, Florida, as part of his "I Don't Do Negative" comedy tour. Sharing a photo of himself inside the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, Saget, who would've turned 66 in May 2024, wrote, "Okay, I loved tonight's show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity." He also thanked fans who came to see him in Orlando on January 8 and offered his thoughts on returning to stand-up, his first love. "I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26," Saget gushed. "I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it." Towards the end, the actor shared his excitement regarding his last stop in Florida, which was scheduled for January 28 and 29 at a comedy club in West Palm Beach. After that, he was slated to perform in at least 10 more states until June 18, including Oklahoma, Arizona, Texas, and Iowa.
Saget also shared the message on X, formerly Twitter, where fans reacted with deep sadness over his shocking death especially since Saget seemed so thrilled about being back onstage and doing what he loved most. As one X user pointed out, "Looks like he was excited about the future. Glad he had a great last show!" RIP Bob Saget.