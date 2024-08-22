We Gave Barron Trump Face Tattoos & It's The Makeover We Can't Unsee

There are many things about former President Donald Trump's relationship with his youngest son, Barron Trump, that seem weird. There is also plenty about this father-son dynamic that the public doesn't know. Thanks to a video from now-18-year-old Barron's first day of school, though, we know a little bit about Donald's key rules for his youngest son. One rule in particular piqued our interest about what a more rebellious Barron might look like.

Advertisement

The video, which went viral earlier this summer, shows young Barron getting ready for his first day of school. As Donald kisses Barron goodbye, he says, "I want all As" before listing some rules: "No drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes." He then adds, "No tattoos. I don't ever want to see tattoos on you." Like his mom, Melania Trump, Barron seems to prefer staying private. Consequently, we don't know for sure if he ultimately followed all of the advice he got from his dad on his first day of school. We do know one thing, however: if he broke Donald's "no tattoos" rule, his tattoos certainly aren't visible. So, it was only natural to wonder — what if Barron did have incredibly visible tattoos? Rather than simply using our imaginations, we decided to get to the bottom of it. After all, if we could determine what Jelly Roll would look like without his face tattoos, surely we could do the opposite for Barron. And, we did just that; here's hoping Donald doesn't see this one.

Advertisement