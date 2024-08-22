We Gave Barron Trump Face Tattoos & It's The Makeover We Can't Unsee
There are many things about former President Donald Trump's relationship with his youngest son, Barron Trump, that seem weird. There is also plenty about this father-son dynamic that the public doesn't know. Thanks to a video from now-18-year-old Barron's first day of school, though, we know a little bit about Donald's key rules for his youngest son. One rule in particular piqued our interest about what a more rebellious Barron might look like.
The video, which went viral earlier this summer, shows young Barron getting ready for his first day of school. As Donald kisses Barron goodbye, he says, "I want all As" before listing some rules: "No drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes." He then adds, "No tattoos. I don't ever want to see tattoos on you." Like his mom, Melania Trump, Barron seems to prefer staying private. Consequently, we don't know for sure if he ultimately followed all of the advice he got from his dad on his first day of school. We do know one thing, however: if he broke Donald's "no tattoos" rule, his tattoos certainly aren't visible. So, it was only natural to wonder — what if Barron did have incredibly visible tattoos? Rather than simply using our imaginations, we decided to get to the bottom of it. After all, if we could determine what Jelly Roll would look like without his face tattoos, surely we could do the opposite for Barron. And, we did just that; here's hoping Donald doesn't see this one.
Face tattoos totally change Barron's vibe
Evidently, just a few face tattoos completely change Barron Trump's look. While we don't know enough about Barron's personality to know what type of tattoos he would opt for, a Static Media photo editor tried out a few classic options.
These tattoos put a different twist on his signature subtle scowl, making the typically clean-cut, freshly shaven teen look tougher and quite a bit more intimidating. And, considering the fact that Barron is reportedly between 6'7" and 6'9", we can only imagine how intimidating he'd look with these face tattoos IRL.
Luckily for Donald Trump, Barron has yet to get any ink on his face. And it seems that Barron has done more than just that to make his famous dad proud. Back in May, at an event at Mar-a-Lago, Donald talked about Barron just ahead of the teen's high school graduation. "Right now, he's doing a great job. He has great marks. He's going to be going to college soon," Donald said, per Newsweek. On August 20, Donald confirmed that Barron had chosen his college. "He's all set in a certain school that's very good," Donald told The New York Post, adding that the school, which is located in New York, would be revealed soon. So, as long as Barron doesn't let his new college roommate give him a stick and poke tattoo in his dorm, it seems that he's done a pretty good job of following his dad's rules.