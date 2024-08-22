Ella Emhoff: A Closer Look At Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter's Tattoos

Though you may know her as the stepdaughter of vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Ella Emhoff is a fierce and funky woman of many talents. Not only is she a model and fashion designer, graduating from Parsons School of Design in 2021, but she is an absolute master when it comes to a needle and thread — just take a look at her Instagram account!

While she typically expresses herself through the knitwear that she creates, Emhoff is also a big fan of using body art to showcase her quirky style. The artist currently has at least 18 tattoos across her arms, legs, and torso, displaying a number of fun designs in both black ink and color. Cooler than that? Emhoff has actually tattooed herself, briefly trading in her knitting needles for those that are body art approved.

Let's take a closer look at Kamala Harris' stepdaughter's tattoos.