Ella Emhoff: A Closer Look At Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter's Tattoos
Though you may know her as the stepdaughter of vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Ella Emhoff is a fierce and funky woman of many talents. Not only is she a model and fashion designer, graduating from Parsons School of Design in 2021, but she is an absolute master when it comes to a needle and thread — just take a look at her Instagram account!
While she typically expresses herself through the knitwear that she creates, Emhoff is also a big fan of using body art to showcase her quirky style. The artist currently has at least 18 tattoos across her arms, legs, and torso, displaying a number of fun designs in both black ink and color. Cooler than that? Emhoff has actually tattooed herself, briefly trading in her knitting needles for those that are body art approved.
Let's take a closer look at Kamala Harris' stepdaughter's tattoos.
The spooky cake
After giving herself a couple tattoos during lockdown, Ella Emhoff was eager to finally receive another from a shop. In October 2020, right in time for Halloween, she got an entire cake inked on her right arm — and the cake came with a sort of warning. "Colorful 'boo' cake bc it's scary out there y'all," Ella Sklaw, Emhoff's tattoo artist and co-founder of Brooklyn-based Nice Try Tattoo, wrote alongside a picture of the work in an Instagram photo.
Sitting atop a saturated blue plate, the yellow cake features a layer of unique pink frosting. Most notable, however, are the red candles which spell out the word "Boo," complete with tiny flames above each letter.
A classic cow
In August 2020, the model received a classic cow piece, done by the same tattoo artist who created the "boo" cake. One of only a few designs featured on Emhoff's left arm, the lines of this tattoo are undeniably crisp and striking.
Featuring black spots and a pink udder — in typical cow fashion — this tattoo has a sort of humorous quality to it despite its simplistic nature. Perhaps it's the seriousness of the animal's expression, or the randomness of the piece. No matter the reason, this cow is udderly cute, for a lack of a better term.
This tiny hopping rabbit
Ella Emhoff's sternum tat is one of the hardest to catch a glimpse of, as the young woman must be wearing a bikini top or low-cut shirt in order for the design to truly shine. Luckily, a post made to her Instagram on October 24, 2020 allowed fans to get a better look at the piece: a tiny bunny rabbit, which seems to be in the middle of a hop.
Though a very simple design, this tattoo is filled with personality, as the bunny seems completely unbothered as it springs off its front legs. Not only that, but who can resist such a perfectly fluffy tail? We can't!
A very happy breakfast plate
While this particular tattoo on Ella Emhoff is always somewhat visible, it's hard to get a really good look at it, which is a shame because it's such a good one. However, a photo of the artist shared to Instagram by the label Adrian Cashmere in 2021 provides a full view of the ink — and it's the happiest breakfast plate you ever did see!
With two sunny-side-up eggs for eyes and a strip of bacon for a mouth, this plate of morning delicacies is the meal that keeps on giving. Though the tattoo is mostly done in black ink, the egg yolks and bacon feature a delicious pop of color.
Teddy bears holding hands
On the outside portion of Ella Emhoff's right leg lives two little bears, a design shared on Backhand tattoo studio's Instagram feed in May 2022. "Teddy bear lovee," the artist captained the post, the perfect title for the fuzzy duo walking hand in hand.
The detail on this particular piece is really incredible, as the texture of the fur is reminiscent of stuffed animals. Not only that, but lifting the one bear's foot off the ground gives a lot of movement to the design. Perhaps they are out looking for more porridge!
Donald Duck holding flowers
Close-ups of Ella Emhoff's knitwear usually means a better look at her tattoos — at least that was the case in an Instagram post made in September 2022. It was in this picture that fans were given a look at her tribute to Donald Duck, which sits right below the bend in her right arm.
Sticking to his traditional colors, red bowtie and all, Donald Duck looks absolutely adorable as he holds a hand-picked bouquet of flowers. This tattoo is just one of the many color pieces that Ella Emhoff has on her body, and perhaps one of the more precious as well.
A violet growing from her wrist
On November 14, 2022, a video of Ella Emhoff's violet tattoo made its way to Instagram, paired with an excited caption from the artist responsible. "Couldn't have imagined a better placement for this violet," tattoo artist Lexi Stahr wrote. "Thank you for seeing the vision Ella."
Yet another really cool piece done in color, the design begins with a cluster of roots placed on Emhoff's right wrist. The roots then shoot out into two different green stems — one leads to a big, beautiful green leaf and the other leads to a purple violet.
This mischievous little girl
Ella Emhoff's left leg is home to only a couple tattoos, with one of them being a scene of a mischievous little girl with what appears to be a paintbrush behind her back. A custom piece which was completed in December 2022, Emhoff's tattoo artist, known as Ricky Sunshine, was sure to share the final product on Instagram.
Wearing a tiny, babydoll dress and an almost sad look upon her face, the little girl stands underneath the words "I love my friends." She is also surrounded by a few random doodles, including a heart, a monster face, and some squiggly lines.
This cartoon baby
We've all heard that sometimes simple is way more effective, and this is true for the somewhat minimalist tattoo on the back of Ella Emhoff's right arm. In an Instagram post Emhoff made on her knitwear account, fans were given a look at a very enthusiastic cartoon baby, one which is quite reminiscent of a Kewpie Doll.
With its little hands in the air and an excited look on its face, the cartoon baby is one which is sure to bring a smile to all who see it. The little tuft of hair at the top really amps up the cuteness factor as well.
A giant crab claw
In an Instagram post made in July 2023, Ella Emhoff showed off a new addition to her tattoo collection. "[Emile Bernardo] deserves an Oscar for this one," the artist captioned the post, which displayed the image of a giant crab claw holding onto a gemstone.
Located on the underside of Ella Emhoff's right forearm, the claw features a great amount of texture and detail. Shading around the edges of the piece makes it appear as if it is 3-D. Even the gemstone looks as if you can snatch it right out from between those pincers!
This cool apple scene
Perhaps one of the more unique tattoos on Ella Emhoff's body is this cute and colorful scene. The tattoo artist posted to a photo of his work on Instagram in August 2023, paired with a witty caption: "Thanks for getting a... cool one :)." Fans went wild over the apple assortment that now sits on the model's left shoulder.
The tattoo includes a lineup of four red apples, bitten in a way so that they spell out the word "cool." The piece is made complete with the addition of green grass, a blue sky, and even bright yellow sunshine. What an adorable design!
A woman with butterfly wings
In a photo of Ella Emhoff posted to Instagram in December 2023, fans were given a look at one of the larger pieces which Ella Emhoff has inked on her body. Located on her left forearm, the piece may look like an angel at first glance; however, it is way more intricate upon further investigation.
The tattoo shows a nude woman with long, effortless waves, perfectly positioned so that both her hands and her hair are keeping her covered. Showcased behind her are these magnificent butterfly wings, full of detail and texture that really seem to bring them to life.
This adorable flower pot
In late December 2023, fans were given a look at another one of the many tattoos that live on the artist's right arm. A tiny pot of flowers could be seen in all its glory, a piece which features multiple colors and subtle details, in a photo Ella Emhoff's Instagram.
Sitting in a green, checkerboard style pot, three yellow flowers appear to dance with their bright red centers. Why dancing? Well, the shape of the leaves gives a great sense of movement to the tattoo — a very small but impressive addition to such a delicate piece.
A hand full of lavender
One of Ella Emhoff's latest additions to her body art collection can be found on her left hand, as the model received this sprig of lavender in February 2024. "Custom lavender for Ella," tattoo artist Lexi Stahr captioned the Instagram post. "Who now has two of my favorite tattoos taking up wrist/hand real estate," she added.
Another tattoo done in color, the design includes one fully bloomed flower, as well as a couple buds that trail off on either side. The purple and green pigments read perfectly atop Ella Emhoff's fair skin, making the piece really stand out from the rest.
A vine bracelet with flowers
It is quite clear that Ella Emhoff has a liking for plants and petals, given her tattoos. In a photo she shared to Instagram in February 2024, the model's left wrist was on display, showcasing another floral tattoo.
Going all the way around Ella Emhoff's wrist like a bracelet is a tattoo of a vine with thorns and various wildflowers. Though it is not quite clear from this particular image, there may also be a butterfly tied in with this piece done entirely in black ink.