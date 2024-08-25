The Wildest Rumors Surrounding Barron Trump's Childhood
Barron Trump has had a tragic life in some ways. It can't be easy for him to be forever known as the youngest son of Donald Trump, one of the most controversial presidents in history. On the other hand, how many other kids get the chance to live in a Manhattan penthouse, a Florida country club, and the White House before they even graduate high school? Barron was rarely seen in public as a child, thanks to the protective efforts of his parents. Media outlets largely kept their distance out of respect for his age, and jokes about him were typically shouted down as being in bad taste. Now a young adult, he has become more visible — many of his public appearances have caused a stir — and folks have come out of the woodwork to dish about what Barron was like as a child.
Some of the coverage of the former first son is complimentary, such as the TikTok from a rumored ex of Barron's who praised him for inviting their entire middle-school class to the White House. Others are less glowing; someone who knew Barron as a young boy is now claiming he had a temper to rival his father's. And some stories are just, well, fake news. Here are some of the more intriguing rumors surrounding Barron's childhood and upbringing.
Was Barron Trump an angry young man?
Dane Weeks, a former volunteer for Hillary Clinton's campaign, is a behavioral specialist and a former New York City nanny. He worked for a family whose child was a schoolmate of Barron's, and so the two crossed paths quite often. Barron also belonged to a summer program run by Weeks, as he proved with a photo showing himself and a group of boys, including the young Trump. In August 2024, Weeks posted a recollection on X (formerly Twitter) that blew up the platform. Responding to a photo posted on Barron, Weeks tweeted, "Hahaha, I literally saw Barron slap the f*** out of his nanny in Central Park after school." He went on to report that the nanny was replaced the next day, and that the Trumps hired five caretakers for him over the course of seven years.
In the same thread, Weeks made additional startling allegations. He claimed Barron "was damn near mute" as a child and rarely smiled except when he was part of Weeks' summer program. Most shocking of all, he alleged Barron was something of a terror in class and implied he was being treated for behavioral issues: "Oh, he was highly medicated because he would snap in school, toss desk and chairs," Weeks tweeted.
The long discussion over Weeks' (as yet unproven) claims had some followers nodding in agreement and others scolding him for spilling tea about a child. One self-proclaimed Trump supporter retorted, "Wow, a child acts out but ignore that he has grown up and impressed the Hell out of this group at dinner a few weeks ago." The reference was to the "PBD Podcast" in which Patrick Ben-David and Tom Ellsworth discussed a dinner they had with the "sharp, funny" Barron, who kept them entertained with stories all night.
Does Barron have an accent?
Unlike his half-brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who make their voices heard loud and clear on social media and the Rumble platform, Barron Trump has kept a silent presence in public. Fans hoping to hear him give an inspiring speech about his father at the 2024 Republican National Convention were sadly disappointed when he declined the invitation to attend. (Kai Trump, Donald's oldest granddaughter, got the honors instead.) Perhaps because of his reticence, an old rumor about Barron's voice came back to life.
In response to an X post about Barron, user David Levy posted a clip of the Trumps from an old episode of "The Larry King Show." In it, the young Trump excitedly jumped around as he grabbed his little Vuitton briefcase. But as he said, "I like my suitcase! I have to go to school now?", he didn't exactly sound like a typical "Noo Yawk" native. King noted Barron spoke with an accent, and Melania Trump admitted: "He does. He spends most of the time with me."
Levy remarked on Barron's "lack of meaningful interaction with people other than his mother," noting that children born in America with one U.S.-born parent usually end up speaking with an American accent, even if the other parent is foreign-born. Either way, the senior Trump doesn't mind. He told King: "I think it's great. Anything he does is great." Still, the question remains: What does Barron sound like now?
Was Barron just a prop for his ambitious dad?
The saddest rumor of all about Barron centers on his very existence. By the time Donald Trump married Melania Knauss in 2005, he already had four children, and most were in their mid- to late-20s at the time. Barron was born just three months before Donald turned 60. Why would he want to jump into fatherhood again? One former friend of the family suggests an unpleasant reason.
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, once an advisor and friend of Melania's, has since become one of the family's most outspoken critics. Among other accusations, she asserted that the Trump marriage — and, by consequence, Barron — is a manufactured sham. He and Melania had dated on and off for a few years, but by 2004, the billionaire was a rising TV star thanks to "The Apprentice." Referencing Ramin Setoodeh's book, "Apprentice in Wonderland," Wolkoff posted an "Apprentice" promo clip on X showing Donald exiting his convertible and giving quick kisses to his awaiting wife and baby son. Wolkoff suggested the show's producers likely prompted Donald to marry and start a family to boost his public image and position him as presidential material.
Many may think "DADDY'S HOME" is a Father's Day video. Nope!
Millions of Americans watched the Apprentice. Donald was a household name. He needed a woman who looked & played the part & let him be the star. Marrying Melania & making her a Vogue Cover model —legitimized them both. pic.twitter.com/8TjZLR4K5G
— Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) June 16, 2024
Respondents largely agreed with Wolkoff's assessment and sympathized with the youngest Trump. "Poor Barron, never more than a prop for Daddums," said one. Another eye-rolled, "That's the last time I've ever seen him show affection toward Barron."