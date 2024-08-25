The Wildest Rumors Surrounding Barron Trump's Childhood

Dane Weeks, a former volunteer for Hillary Clinton's campaign, is a behavioral specialist and a former New York City nanny. He worked for a family whose child was a schoolmate of Barron's, and so the two crossed paths quite often. Barron also belonged to a summer program run by Weeks, as he proved with a photo showing himself and a group of boys, including the young Trump. In August 2024, Weeks posted a recollection on X (formerly Twitter) that blew up the platform. Responding to a photo posted on Barron, Weeks tweeted, "Hahaha, I literally saw Barron slap the f*** out of his nanny in Central Park after school." He went on to report that the nanny was replaced the next day, and that the Trumps hired five caretakers for him over the course of seven years.

Advertisement

In the same thread, Weeks made additional startling allegations. He claimed Barron "was damn near mute" as a child and rarely smiled except when he was part of Weeks' summer program. Most shocking of all, he alleged Barron was something of a terror in class and implied he was being treated for behavioral issues: "Oh, he was highly medicated because he would snap in school, toss desk and chairs," Weeks tweeted.

The long discussion over Weeks' (as yet unproven) claims had some followers nodding in agreement and others scolding him for spilling tea about a child. One self-proclaimed Trump supporter retorted, "Wow, a child acts out but ignore that he has grown up and impressed the Hell out of this group at dinner a few weeks ago." The reference was to the "PBD Podcast" in which Patrick Ben-David and Tom Ellsworth discussed a dinner they had with the "sharp, funny" Barron, who kept them entertained with stories all night.

Advertisement