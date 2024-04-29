Barron Trump's Rumored Ex Had This To Say About Him

Barron Trump, the youngest son of former president Donald Trump, has largely stayed out of the public eye throughout his father's controversial political career. Rumor has it that Melania is extremely protective of her son, which is why Barron has been such a rare presence in his famous family's exploits. The New York native has long been shrouded in mystery, but an alleged former classmate is opening up about what Barron's personality is actually like. Back in June 2020, Maddie of @maddatitude posted a TikTok video stating that the young Trump had actually been her elementary school boyfriend.

"I went to school with Barron Trump, and he was my first ['boyfriend']," the video's text reads. "When Trump was elected he brought the entire class to the White House." In the video, Maddie dances along to the song "Hatchback" by Cochise while featuring two photos of her and Barron. While one appears to be a class photo, the other is a group picture from the aforementioned White House trip.

Although we can't verify that the two were romantically involved, even in a primary school romance, we do know that Barron treated his class to an unforgettable field trip to the capitol back in 2017. At the time, he was a fifth-grader attending Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in New York. This fact combined with the featured photo makes it plausible that the young TikTok user actually knew Barron Trump.