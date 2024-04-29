Barron Trump's Rumored Ex Had This To Say About Him
Barron Trump, the youngest son of former president Donald Trump, has largely stayed out of the public eye throughout his father's controversial political career. Rumor has it that Melania is extremely protective of her son, which is why Barron has been such a rare presence in his famous family's exploits. The New York native has long been shrouded in mystery, but an alleged former classmate is opening up about what Barron's personality is actually like. Back in June 2020, Maddie of @maddatitude posted a TikTok video stating that the young Trump had actually been her elementary school boyfriend.
"I went to school with Barron Trump, and he was my first ['boyfriend']," the video's text reads. "When Trump was elected he brought the entire class to the White House." In the video, Maddie dances along to the song "Hatchback" by Cochise while featuring two photos of her and Barron. While one appears to be a class photo, the other is a group picture from the aforementioned White House trip.
@maddatitude
Although we can't verify that the two were romantically involved, even in a primary school romance, we do know that Barron treated his class to an unforgettable field trip to the capitol back in 2017. At the time, he was a fifth-grader attending Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in New York. This fact combined with the featured photo makes it plausible that the young TikTok user actually knew Barron Trump.
Barron's ex talked about his interesting voice
The TikToker who claimed to have a schoolyard romance with Barron Trump had a few other interesting tidbits to add about the former president's youngest son. When commenters inquired about Barron's voice, she replied saying "it's really deep," which is interesting considering how young he still was when they were attending school together.
Similarly, when asked about Barron's accent, she explained, "it's very light, [you] can barely tell but the way he pronounces some words gives it away." For those who may be unaware, Barron made a brief cameo during a Trump family appearance on "Larry King Live," and it was noted that the young Barron Trump spoke English with a pretty strong Slovenian accent. Given how private Barron Trump's life has been in the intervening years, it's not surprising that many were curious to know how he (and his speaking style) had evolved from the little boy ready to take on the business world that everyone saw in that now-famous CNN clip.
Barron's former classmate said he was a nice person
There aren't many details about what Barron Trump was like as a kid in TikTok user @maddatitude's video, but she had nothing but positive things to say about her former classmate in the comments. In response to other users, Maddie wrote that Barron had been "the nicest," revealing that they ended their elementary school relationship because "he went to Florida for the summer."
One commenter implied that the young Trump was likely unfaithful in the alleged schoolyard romance, with the joke stemming from his father's infamous infidelities, one of which is up for debate in the Trump "Hush Money" case involving Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal. In response, Maddie simply said, "Nah he's a lil shy boy."
Barron's former classmate isn't the only one with a favorable memory of him, as a source shared similar sentiments with Page Six following his class field trip to the White House. "Barron was really sweet," they said. "He was so excited to show his classmates around the White House." These attributes seem to distinguish the young Trump from many of his outspoken and high-spirited family members, but he may take after his father in other ways.