Blake Lively's Downfall Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing About Kate Middleton
After being considered one of Hollywood's It-girls, Blake Lively has fallen out of public favor due to the drama surrounding her August 2024 film "It Ends With Us." The rumored tension between her and Justin Baldoni, Lively's co-star and the movie's director, has opened a can of worms online. People have also criticized Lively for not being upfront about the real meaning of the movie — domestic abuse — in the way she's marketed it and for making jokes during interviews. However, according to Today, she did share contact information for the National Domestic Violence Hotline on her Instagram Story a few days after the movie was released.
During the "It Ends With Us" drama, a resurfaced Lively interview from 2016 had everyone talking for the wrong reasons when she was branded rude for her treatment of an interviewer. People also criticized Lively for some online teasing toward Catherine, Princess of Wales that happened prior to Kate's March 2024 cancer announcement. TikTok user @brennasbakery uploaded a video pointing out how after Kate admitted to editing her Mother's Day family photo, Lively used it to her advantage: "Blake Lively doesn't post her personal life online. She certainly doesn't post her children. So when the entire internet decided to attack Kate Middleton, so did Blake Lively. She started making fun of her and posting jokes about her and using AI and stuff."
The jokes referenced were a promotional move.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Lively apologized after parodying Kate's family portrait
In a now-deleted post that was shared to Instagram in March 2024 before Catherine, Princess of Wales' cancer announcement, Blake Lively advertised her Betty Buzz and Betty Booze drink companies with a poorly photoshopped image of herself lounging by a pool. The reason was seemingly to reference Kate's photoshopped family photo, which was flagged for being overly edited. Some of the inconsistencies in Lively's image, which was shared by People, were her much-too-large hands and a warped lemon falling from the sky. The caption said, "I'm so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I've been MIA."
Per Today, Lively took to her Instagram story following the news of Kate's cancer to express her sincerest apologies. "I'm sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this," Lively wrote. "I made a silly post around the '[P]hotoshop fails' frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always [heart emoji]."
In addition to gaining new attention on TikTok, Lively's jokes about Kate's altered photo were brought up on X, formerly known as Twitter, in August 2024 as well. One X user shared the People article about it with the caption, "Remember when Blake was a mean girl about Princess Catherine? All to sell her drinks! yeah, I remember!"
Many criticized Lively on an Instagram caption
Others in August 2024 brought up Catherine, Princess of Wales when Blake Lively was discussed. One X user commented on a clip of Lively's rude 2016 interview, mentioned the Photoshop jokes, and said, "I guess she only wears the feminist hat when it suits her." Another called the "A Simple Favor" actor "a bully."
One of Lively's Instagram posts from July 2024 also caused a stir. The carousel of photos showed behind the scenes of "It Ends With Us" promotional events. In the caption, Lively said, "Someone on social called me a 'crown straightener'. 'A woman going around straightening all the women's crowns around her'. It meant so much to me because it's those invisible things people see that make us all feel best." She then shared kind messages to women to whom she's close. However, commenters disagreed with the "crown straightener" label. One alluded to Kate and snapped, "Crown straightener my arse!! Quite happy to mock a woman with cancer." Another said, "Except when you troll a woman with cancer. But you did apologize."
The truth is that celebrities are humans who make mistakes — and no one knows what they're really like when they aren't in public. Stars like Lively could actually be nicer than they seem. However, the general public will likely continue trying to dissect the true personalities of public figures with the glimpses of themselves that they show.