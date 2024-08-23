Blake Lively's Downfall Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing About Kate Middleton

After being considered one of Hollywood's It-girls, Blake Lively has fallen out of public favor due to the drama surrounding her August 2024 film "It Ends With Us." The rumored tension between her and Justin Baldoni, Lively's co-star and the movie's director, has opened a can of worms online. People have also criticized Lively for not being upfront about the real meaning of the movie — domestic abuse — in the way she's marketed it and for making jokes during interviews. However, according to Today, she did share contact information for the National Domestic Violence Hotline on her Instagram Story a few days after the movie was released.

During the "It Ends With Us" drama, a resurfaced Lively interview from 2016 had everyone talking for the wrong reasons when she was branded rude for her treatment of an interviewer. People also criticized Lively for some online teasing toward Catherine, Princess of Wales that happened prior to Kate's March 2024 cancer announcement. TikTok user @brennasbakery uploaded a video pointing out how after Kate admitted to editing her Mother's Day family photo, Lively used it to her advantage: "Blake Lively doesn't post her personal life online. She certainly doesn't post her children. So when the entire internet decided to attack Kate Middleton, so did Blake Lively. She started making fun of her and posting jokes about her and using AI and stuff."

The jokes referenced were a promotional move.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.