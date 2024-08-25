The Odd Detail About Tim Walz's First Date With His Wife That Had Everyone Talking
With a last-minute presidential campaign alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, Minnesota governor Tim Walz has strapped himself in for a wild ride toward the November 2024 election. And the politician is lucky to have a strong partner in his wife Gwen Walz, whom he married in 1994. But Tim's interesting choice for a first date could have derailed the relationship from the beginning!
The Minnesota governor first met his wife while teaching at the same school. After connecting on a deeper level, the two agreed to go out on a date. Tim chose a movie date, but it was the choice of movie that was a little off-putting. The pair went to watch the thriller "Falling Down" which starred Michael Douglas as a man fed up with problems in society who goes on a vicious rampage in Los Angeles. Certainly not the most romantic of films. "What an insane first-date movie," one user commented on X, formerly known as Twitter.
However, Gwen clearly didn't mind the choice of the violent but thought-provoking film that much, especially since she eventually married the man. What may seem odd to the rest of the world appeared to be on brand for the couple, as they had an interesting meet-cute, also.
Tim and Gwen Walz met while sharing a classroom
This odd choice of movie is no surprise when one considers how Tim Walz and Gwen Walz met. The two both served as teachers in Alliance, Nebraska and ended up teaching their classes in the same room during a school year. "We had an old band room and the school was out of space so they divided it with a temporary divider, and we taught on both sides of the room," Tim shared on Instagram Stories (per Hello). Tim taught social studies while Gwen taught English.
And it was that thin classroom divider that allowed the two to get to know each other better in the first place. In fact, Gwen was impressed by how Tim's students, who knew what he is really like, were so enthusiastic about his teaching material. However, after their first date, Gwen quickly declined a kiss from the future Minnesota governor. Tim took the snub in stride, realizing that he had found a gem in Gwen and was determined to make her a permanent part of his life one day. "That's fine, but you should know I'm going to marry you," Tim shared (according to the Minnesota Star Tribune). And that he did.
Tim and Gwen Walz complement each other well
In spite of their odd meeting and first date, Tim Walz and Gwen Walz have gone on to get married, have their own family, and be true partners in policy and advocacy. Not only has Gwen supported and helped implement Tim's ideas, but she has been a staunch advocate herself for various causes, including education and reproductive rights. "The country is sort of getting a twofer," shared John Klaber, a former co-worker of the couple when they taught at Mankato West High School in Minnesota (per CNN). He added, "They're both passionate, skilled, you know, bright people. And neither one is a shrinking violet."
Even Gwen admits that the two are incredible partners not only in policy and advocacy but in life overall. "The first project we ever did together was Earth Day," she shared on the "What If It Works" podcast (via ABC). "We thought, gosh, we really have complementary things about our styles that work well together." Decades later, Tim says that his marriage to Gwen is "the best thing that happened to me" (per the Minnesota Star Tribune).
That strong partnership is going to continue to come in handy throughout this very public and tough presidential campaign!