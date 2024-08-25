The Odd Detail About Tim Walz's First Date With His Wife That Had Everyone Talking

With a last-minute presidential campaign alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, Minnesota governor Tim Walz has strapped himself in for a wild ride toward the November 2024 election. And the politician is lucky to have a strong partner in his wife Gwen Walz, whom he married in 1994. But Tim's interesting choice for a first date could have derailed the relationship from the beginning!

The Minnesota governor first met his wife while teaching at the same school. After connecting on a deeper level, the two agreed to go out on a date. Tim chose a movie date, but it was the choice of movie that was a little off-putting. The pair went to watch the thriller "Falling Down" which starred Michael Douglas as a man fed up with problems in society who goes on a vicious rampage in Los Angeles. Certainly not the most romantic of films. "What an insane first-date movie," one user commented on X, formerly known as Twitter.

However, Gwen clearly didn't mind the choice of the violent but thought-provoking film that much, especially since she eventually married the man. What may seem odd to the rest of the world appeared to be on brand for the couple, as they had an interesting meet-cute, also.

