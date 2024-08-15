All The Details About Tim And Gwen Walz's Marriage

When President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 election and Vice President Kamala Harris tagged in, there was a lot of buzz about who might be her new running mate. On August 6, 2024, we had our answer: Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota. After the news broke, Harris wrote on Instagram, "What impressed me most about Tim is his deep commitment to his family: Gwen, Gus, and Hope. Doug and I look forward to working with him and Gwen to build an administration that reflects our shared values."

As is wont to happen when a politician enters the such a high-stakes race, voters immediately wanted to know everything about Tim Walz and his family. While they're a relatively private bunch, Tim and his wife, Gwen Walz, have shared some pieces of their story over the years. And it's a story that began with dinner and a movie.

On their first date, they went to Hardee's and saw the 1993 thriller "Falling Down." As Gwen recounted in the Star Tribune, Tim insisted that very night that they would get married one day. Sure enough, the two tied the knot in 1994. Here's what else we know about Tim and Gwen Walz's marriage.