Kimberly Guilfoyle's Attempt At Painting Trump As A Dog Lover Is Paws-Itively Phony
Dogs may be considered man's best friend, but historically, that hasn't been the case for Donald Trump. The former president's well-documented distaste for dogs makes his future daughter-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle's recent Instagram post even stranger. On August 22, 2024, the former Fox News host shared a carousel starting with images of Trump holding dogs, followed by screenshots of posts about a bill he signed into law during his presidency to fight animal cruelty. She clearly wants to project Trump as a major dog lover, but, as is often true with Guilfoyle's social media posts, Instagram and reality are very different.
Despite her assertion that "Trump loves all animals," Guilfoyle's post put a specific focus on dogs, likely in reference to the clip she ended the carousel with. In it, "The View" co-host Ana Navarro takes to the stage at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, claiming that, "Dogs are good judges of character." She then shows an image of Vice President Kamala Harris holding a dog, which stands in stark contrast to Trump's reported dislike of our furry friends. Evidently, the political commentator wanted to set the record straight — though Guilfoyle has her work cut out for her given the former president's history.
Donald Trump has repeatedly made his dislike of dogs clear
While U.S. presidents have been known to bring their canine pals into The White House, Donald Trump notably did not have a dog during his tenure there. According to ABC News, at a Texas speech back in 2019, he explained why, asking the audience, "You do love your dogs, don't you?" before reasoning, "I wouldn't mind having one, honestly, but I don't have any time." The controversial politician then joked, "How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn? Would that be right?" before quipping, "I don't know. Feels a little phony, phony to me. A lot of people say, 'Oh, you should get a dog,' 'Why?' 'It's good politically.' I said, 'Look, that's not the relationship I have with my people.'"
He wasn't kidding either. Getting a dog was the one thing Lara Trump asked Donald to do in The White House, but he never did. Meanwhile, first wife Ivana Trump also wrote about his lack of fondness for dogs in her memoir "Raising Trump." She recalled that Donald had a problem with her dog, Chappy, barking. "How can you not love a dog that acts like he's won the lottery for life just because he sees you walk through the door?" Ivana wondered, per GQ. Suffice it to say there's plenty of evidence stacked against Kimberly Guilfoyle's claim that Donald loves dogs. And, while he may not feel comfortable acting like a dog-lover for the sake of politics, the former Fox News host seemingly has no issue with it.