Kimberly Guilfoyle's Attempt At Painting Trump As A Dog Lover Is Paws-Itively Phony

While U.S. presidents have been known to bring their canine pals into The White House, Donald Trump notably did not have a dog during his tenure there. According to ABC News, at a Texas speech back in 2019, he explained why, asking the audience, "You do love your dogs, don't you?" before reasoning, "I wouldn't mind having one, honestly, but I don't have any time." The controversial politician then joked, "How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn? Would that be right?" before quipping, "I don't know. Feels a little phony, phony to me. A lot of people say, 'Oh, you should get a dog,' 'Why?' 'It's good politically.' I said, 'Look, that's not the relationship I have with my people.'"

He wasn't kidding either. Getting a dog was the one thing Lara Trump asked Donald to do in The White House, but he never did. Meanwhile, first wife Ivana Trump also wrote about his lack of fondness for dogs in her memoir "Raising Trump." She recalled that Donald had a problem with her dog, Chappy, barking. "How can you not love a dog that acts like he's won the lottery for life just because he sees you walk through the door?" Ivana wondered, per GQ. Suffice it to say there's plenty of evidence stacked against Kimberly Guilfoyle's claim that Donald loves dogs. And, while he may not feel comfortable acting like a dog-lover for the sake of politics, the former Fox News host seemingly has no issue with it.

