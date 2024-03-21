Lara Trump Asked Donald To Do This One Thing In The White House (But He Never Did)

Donald Trump has been repeatedly criticized for being the only American president in over 100 years without a White House pet (since William McKinley whose term began in 1897). However, this wouldn't have been the case if the then-commander-in-chief had given in to his daughter-in-law's request. During Donald's first year as president, Lara Trump, who chairs a dog rescue charity, revealed on "Mornings with Maria" that she was actively trying to get him to adopt a rescue dog.

"I am working on it as hard as I can!" Lara shared, with her husband Eric Trump and their two rescues by her side. "'I think they probably will. We've got to find the right fit, but I think they will." However, in the end, Donald never did get a dog — or any other pet — during his presidential term. Interestingly, this wasn't because they couldn't find a good fit. Lois Pope, a member of Mar-a-Lago, told Newsweek she "went through great trouble to find the perfect dog for Donald Trump."

Her pick was Patton, a hypoallergenic Goldendoodle. But even though the adorable dog reportedly brought Barron Trump to tears with his cuteness, it was still a no-go for Donald. Fun fact: All three of America's pet-free presidents served only one term.