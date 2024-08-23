Who Was J.Lo's First Husband, Ojani Noa, And What He's Doing Today?

As the star of "The Wedding Planner" and "Marry Me," Jennifer Lopez seems to have more luck with on-screen husbands than real-life spouses. The triple-threat powerhouse has said "I do," followed by "I don't", four times. She made up half of the couple known as "Bennifer" with Ben Affleck. Before her marriage to Affleck in 2022, she moved her way into the heart of dancer Cris Judd. After that relationship dissolved, she made sweet music and two babies with husband and singer Marc Anthony. However, it's Ojani Noa who has the distinction of being the first of J.Lo's four husbands. He also holds the record for having the shortest marriage to the pop star, who called it quits before their first anniversary.

Advertisement

The irony of being a four-time divorcee who tells stories of love and marriage through her craft isn't lost on the brunette bombshell from the Bronx. Her marital missteps were the topic of the video for her hit song, "Can't Get Enough," and she once made light of her relationships in a red carpet interview, telling Variety that her expertise lies in weddings, not marriage. On a more serious note, during the "It's My Party" tour, Jenny from the block admitted that she "doesn't count" her first two marriages due to their short durations and her youth. That couldn't have been good news to Noa, the waiter who served his heart on a platter to the future megastar decades ago.