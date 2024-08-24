Inside Matthew Perry's Relationship With Brooke Mueller
Note: This article discusses substance abuse issues.
Actor Matthew Perry tragically died in October 2023 at 54 years old. He dealt with drug and alcohol addiction during his lifetime, and his heartbreaking cause of death was ketamine usage. Perry's toxicology report incited a criminal investigation, which resulted in five people being charged for their hand in supplying Perry with ketamine. At a press conference discussing the arrests, U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said of those charged: "They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry, but they did it anyways. In the end, these defendants were more interested in profiting off Mr. Perry than caring for his wellbeing" (via Page Six).
One friend of Perry's questioned during the investigation was Brooke Mueller. In trying to determine who provided Perry with the ketamine he took before he died, law enforcement spoke with Mueller more than once. An insider told In Touch Weekly in June 2024 that she cooperated with the investigation, which involved her iPhone and laptop being taken. "She's hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant," the source said. "She's being tight-lipped about the situation." Mueller also reportedly was firm that she didn't contribute to Matthew's death.
The insider also explained how the stars met and became friendly. "They met in rehab ... It was an unexpected friendship, but they leaned on each other," the source said.
Perry and Mueller talked about doctors that were seemingly lenient with medications
Brooke Mueller, who used to be married to Charlie Sheen, and Matthew Perry were reportedly in rehab together a few times. An insider spoke to Us Weekly in August 2024 about what their friendship outside of rehab was reportedly like. "Matthew was a friend who would ask her for favors. And Matthew was relentless. That's what an addict is,' the source said. "She was a pawn to Matthew. They didn't go to dinner or hang out. He was isolated even from friends and family."
The source also said Perry and Mueller told each other about various doctors "and it was implied they were more liberal than others when it came to meds." However, they also said that Perry was usually the one who would contact Mueller every so often. "People in his life tried to prevent him from reaching out to her," they continued.
A few days before that exclusive was shared by Us Weekly, TMZ reported the news that there had been arrests following the investigation of Perry's death but that Mueller was reportedly not one of them.
Mueller seemed to know two of those arrested
Brooke Mueller reportedly had a connection to two of the five people who were arrested for their part in Matthew Perry's death. A source for TMZ said Mueller, Perry, and Jasveen Sangha were all in rehab together once. Sangha is nicknamed "The Ketamine Queen" and is one of the defendants in the Perry case. Mueller was also reportedly good friends with Erik Fleming, one of the defendants who pleaded guilty. TMZ said Fleming was a drug broker who brought the drugs from Sangha to Perry's assistant, and Page Six claimed he was a friend of Perry's. TMZ sources also claimed that Mueller was at one of Perry's parties when she met her now-ex Charlie Sheen.
In the days after the arrests, an insider who was aware of what was going on in the investigation told People, "Brooke Mueller was questioned in this case because she was friends with Matthew Perry but she never used ketamine." The "Witchouse" actor was not accused of anything related to Perry's death.
Following her involvement in the investigation, Mueller was photographed with her twin sons at her 47th birthday party. At the festivities, she was also seen smiling alongside her mother Moira Fiore and stepfather Jon Fiore. According to the Daily Mail, she said, "I'm very grateful for my kids."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).