Inside Matthew Perry's Relationship With Brooke Mueller

Note: This article discusses substance abuse issues.

Actor Matthew Perry tragically died in October 2023 at 54 years old. He dealt with drug and alcohol addiction during his lifetime, and his heartbreaking cause of death was ketamine usage. Perry's toxicology report incited a criminal investigation, which resulted in five people being charged for their hand in supplying Perry with ketamine. At a press conference discussing the arrests, U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said of those charged: "They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry, but they did it anyways. In the end, these defendants were more interested in profiting off Mr. Perry than caring for his wellbeing" (via Page Six).

One friend of Perry's questioned during the investigation was Brooke Mueller. In trying to determine who provided Perry with the ketamine he took before he died, law enforcement spoke with Mueller more than once. An insider told In Touch Weekly in June 2024 that she cooperated with the investigation, which involved her iPhone and laptop being taken. "She's hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant," the source said. "She's being tight-lipped about the situation." Mueller also reportedly was firm that she didn't contribute to Matthew's death.

The insider also explained how the stars met and became friendly. "They met in rehab ... It was an unexpected friendship, but they leaned on each other," the source said.

