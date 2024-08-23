The Stunning Transformation Of JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg

In 2018, a 25-year-old Jack Schlossberg appeared on "Today" to promote the JFK Library Foundation and the Profile in Courage Award. While Schlossberg was ready to talk all about that year's recipient, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, host Savannah Guthrie had some other questions about the JFK Library committee member. After all, Schlossberg is the only grandson of President John F. Kennedy, and his dashing good looks seemed to position him perfectly to carry on his grandfather's legacy.

"We always bother you about your future aspirations," Guthrie said. "Do you feel like you know what you want to do? You gonna be a lawyer? You gonna be a businessman?" Schlossberg confessed, "I don't know. That's why I'm in school trying to figure that out. ... I don't know what the future holds."

As Schlossberg has grown up and stepped into the spotlight, he's tried on numerous hats. He's been an actor, and he's written for his college newspaper. He co-founded a nonprofit while he was still in middle school, and he's spoken on national television to an audience of millions. He has tried to sidestep his family history, and he's also soaked up as much information as he could about his famous grandfather. In other words, Schlossberg's life has been one of constant reinvention and transformation ... even as he's captivated audiences online with shirtless lip-syncing videos. This is the stunning transformation of Jack Schlossberg.

