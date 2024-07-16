RFK Jr.'s Embarrassing Phone Call Scandal With Trump Has Everyone Shouting The Same Thing

Everyone is talking about Joe Biden and Donald Trump regarding the 2024 presidential election, but an additional player in the race is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The nephew of John F. Kennedy is running as a third-party candidate, but after his son Robert "Bobby" Kennedy III leaked a phone call his father had with Trump, some want RFK Jr. to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

The phone call was shared to X, formerly known as Twitter. In his now-deleted original post, Bobby said, "I am a firm believer that these sorts of conversations should be had in public." He explained the call happened the day after the Trump rally attempted assassination. In the video, RFK Jr. listened while Trump spoke about the dangers of children's vaccinations and the phone call he had with President Joe Biden after the shooting. Trump also hinted at wanting to work with RFK Jr., saying, "Anyway, I would love for you to serve. I think it would be so good for you and so big for you. And we're gonna win — we're gonna win — we're way ahead of the guy."

Whoops. Seems like RFK Jr.'s son posted and has since deleted video of a call between RFK Jr. and Trump after the shooting. In the video Trump repeats his old (false) claims about childhood vaccines, suggesting the vaccine schedule causes injuries in babies. https://t.co/K4RWXfoudS pic.twitter.com/KZcSBVtxWE — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) July 16, 2024

After deleting his tweet, Bobby said, "Removed last one for mistaking sarcasm for real life." However, the video has been reposted by others after Bobby deleted it. RFK Jr. took to X to apologize profusely, but that didn't change people's minds. Many X users replied to his apology and told him to quit running for president. One said, "You need to drop out." Another user wrote, "Absolutely horrendous look for you."