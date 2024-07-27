Weird Things About JD Vance We Can't Help But Notice

JD Vance's inexperience might be a good thing for Donald Trump, seeing as he is unlikely to ever challenge the former president. However, the senator's rookie status isn't exactly positive for the GOP, as the frenzy to discover who Trump's left-field VP pick really is has unearthed weird things about him. A bunch of debunked rumors have even spread faster than wildfire.

If you missed it, a (now private) X account posted on June 15 claiming that JD Vance had written about having sexual intercourse with a couch on pages 179 to 181 of his bestseller memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy" (via X archives). This post took off, with tons of users poking fun at Vance's supposed attraction to couches.

The major problem with this post was that pages 179 to 181 do not talk about any sexual activity whatsoever. Instead, they speak about Vance's experience at Ohio State University. Unfortunately, other weird things about JD Vance, such as his total 180 concerning Trump's morals, have been verified. Most recently, the potential VP was slammed for calling childless persons "miserable" people who aren't important to the country.

