Weird Things About JD Vance We Can't Help But Notice
JD Vance's inexperience might be a good thing for Donald Trump, seeing as he is unlikely to ever challenge the former president. However, the senator's rookie status isn't exactly positive for the GOP, as the frenzy to discover who Trump's left-field VP pick really is has unearthed weird things about him. A bunch of debunked rumors have even spread faster than wildfire.
If you missed it, a (now private) X account posted on June 15 claiming that JD Vance had written about having sexual intercourse with a couch on pages 179 to 181 of his bestseller memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy" (via X archives). This post took off, with tons of users poking fun at Vance's supposed attraction to couches.
The major problem with this post was that pages 179 to 181 do not talk about any sexual activity whatsoever. Instead, they speak about Vance's experience at Ohio State University. Unfortunately, other weird things about JD Vance, such as his total 180 concerning Trump's morals, have been verified. Most recently, the potential VP was slammed for calling childless persons "miserable" people who aren't important to the country.
JD Vance believes childless people want to ruin America because they are miserable
Back in 2021, JD Vance was on a Fox News program anchored by Tucker Carlson and chose to make disparaging comments about people who do not have children by choice or due to medical reasons. "All I'm saying is that we're effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too" (via X).
It's definitely weird that JD Vance thinks everyone should have children, even if they don't have the interest or ability to. What's even weirder is that Vance defended his childless cat lady comments on "The Megyn Kelly Show." Expectedly, the senator has received a ton of criticism for his comments. Jennifer Aniston, who has addressed being called selfish for not having kids, tore into Vance for his comments (via X). The potential vice president's disregard for childless persons has also crossed a major line with Swifties. It's safe to say that Vance isn't bridging the gap between Trump and female voters any time soon.
JD Vance is staunchly anti-divorce but supports Donald Trump, who has been divorced twice
Another weird clip of JD Vance was taken in 2022 at Pacifica Christian High School in California, where he spoke about several conservative values, including the sanctity of marriage. But Vance's comments weren't about setting Americans up for healthy marriages or slamming infidelity, but about making divorce inaccessible.
He said that the sexual revolution had made people think that divorce was okay just because there was violence or they were unhappy. "Making it easier for people to shift spouses like they change their underwear [...] Maybe it worked out for the moms and dads [...] but it really didn't work out for the kids of those marriages" (via YouTube).
Vance may be taking this personally, as in "Hillbilly Elegy," he described being raised by his grandparents and having to endure his mother's multiple marriages. Per Vice, Vance explained, "My grandparents had an incredibly chaotic marriage in a lot of ways, but they never got divorced." Vance seems to believe that children living in discord, like he did, are better off than those who grew up with divorced parents — even though a combative home has been proven to negatively impact a child's health (via Circle of Hope). However, the weirdest thing of all is that JD Vance is staunchly supporting Donald Trump, a man who has been divorced twice and was rumored to have had an affair during his third marriage.
JD Vance has contradicted his 100% pro life stance
JD Vance has claimed to be an anti-abortion absolutist, at least until a debate in 2022. In 2021, he told a reporter that rape and incest do not excuse abortion: "Two wrongs don't make a right" he said (via The Washington Post). He even wrote on his website that he is "100 percent pro-life" (via X).
Then a year later, while debating Democrat Tim Ryan on October 10, 2022, he said that he believed that a young Ohio minor who was tragically raped deserved an abortion: "I think that that girl should be able to get an abortion," he said (via YouTube). It's worth noting that his state denied her an abortion, and she was forced to travel to the state of Indiana for the procedure.
When a moderator pointed out the discrepancy in what he said, JD Vance said that the media and Democrats refused to acknowledge that the child was raped by an undocumented person who shouldn't have been in the state. He moved the conversation from the need for accessible abortion to immigration laws.
Trump's VP compared him to Adolf Hitler
One major red flag about JD Vance is that he hasn't always been a fan of former president Donald Trump. After the release of his book in 2016, JD Vance loudly called Trump out on multiple occasions. "Fellow Christians, everyone is watching us when we apologize for this man. Lord help us," he tweeted after the leak of the "Access Hollywood" tape (via CNN). Vance also accused Trump of being a "total fraud" and wondered if he could be "America's Hitler."
He also slammed the former POTUS for not concerning himself with ordinary people and even liked posts that accused him of committing sexual assault. These posts are now deleted, and Vance's opinion of Trump seems to have changed since his foray into politics in 2020. The senator is now running alongside Trump and proclaiming him as America's last and best hope.
Interestingly, it's not just Vance who has made the switch. His wife, Usha Vance, was reportedly disgusted by Donald Trump's January 6 actions (via The Washington Post). In response to these allegations, JD Vance's campaign claims that the Vances have had a "shift in views" and now back Donald Trump. It's definitely concerning that JD now sees the man he once compared to Hitler as America's savior. Was he wrong then or now?
JD Vance claims to represent the working class but speaks disparagingly about poor people
In his book, "Hillbilly Elegy," JD Vance speaks about growing up in different regions in Ohio, mostly Middletown in Butler County. Although it isn't part of Appalachia, many of his family members and neighbors have moved from that region to Middletown. Vance's comments about people from Appalachia and people struggling with poverty do not show any empathy. Rather, Vance judges them really harshly. He stated that the people were physically unhealthy and over-reliant on the government.
"Most important, they are mean about it — they will hesitate to open their lives up to others for the simple reason that they don't want to be judged." Still, Vance judges them anyway. "It's people are hardworking, except of course, for the many food stamp recipients who show little interest in honest work," he writes in one chapter.
Silas House, a writer who was born and raised in Appalachia, summarized the backlash effectively on X: "JD Vance should not be held up as a representative of Appalachia or working class people, as his book displayed a contempt for both."