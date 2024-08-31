Why We Don't Know Much About Marjorie Taylor Greene's Three Kids

Derek Greene, Marjorie Taylor Greene's only son, shares his mother's pride in his Second Amendment rights, and he once got unwanted attention for it. In November 2023, the Congresswoman shared a photo on Instagram of her son in hunting gear, posing with a deer he had just killed. "I'm so proud of my son Derek!" she captioned it. Her followers weren't as thrilled. The comments section quickly deteriorated into a name-calling session and a debate over hunting. Some called the sport cruel; others defended it as a traditional survival skill that also prevents animal overpopulation.

Continuing to support her son, Marjorie followed up with another picture showing Derek's deer had been served for dinner. "It's important to know how to survive & history should teach you that," she argued. "It's also important to raise your boys to be men. We need real men." This, too, drew both praise and criticism. The dried-out look of the meat revolted followers, as did Marjorie's claim about manliness.

"We need to stop pushing patriarchal toxic masculinity BS on children," one respondent asserted. "You claim to hate groomers but here you are telling people they need to force their boys to grow up to be a certain, indoctrinated way." Derek's image has been off her social media account ever since. Was this at his request, or did Marjorie decide to protect him from public criticism? Either way, nothing else has been revealed about her son's life, career, or controversial hobby.

