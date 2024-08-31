Why We Don't Know Much About Marjorie Taylor Greene's Three Kids
Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the most outspoken, and therefore controversial, members of Congress. The Republican representative from Georgia has earned Donald Trump's admiration for her staunch support of his campaign, alongside plenty of scorn from Marjorie's many detractors. There's been head-shaking over the politician's flubs, including railing against the "gazpacho police," and her promotion of various conspiracy theories. Marjorie's knowledge of history is shaky (she posted a tweet falsely claiming that Alexander Hamilton signed the Declaration of Independence) and her views on parenthood have provoked outrage (she once suggested that women with stepchildren aren't "real" mothers). Marjorie's ongoing feud with fellow Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, often resembling a mean-girl schoolyard war, has also made her fellow politicians cringe.
Despite it all, Marjorie has at least three people who are always in her corner: Her children. The congresswoman shares Lauren, Taylor, and Derek Greene with her ex-husband, Perry Greene, whom she divorced in 2022. All young adults now — born in 1997, 1999, and 2003 respectively — they seem to prefer their privacy. None has a public social media account, and Marjorie herself doesn't often share photos or information about them. It's possible the kids want to separate themselves from their mother's reputation, though a more likely explanation is a concern for their physical and mental health. Being the child of an ultra-MAGA congresswoman comes at a cost, as past incidents have shown.
Marjorie Taylor Greene showed off her son Derek's hunting skills
Derek Greene, Marjorie Taylor Greene's only son, shares his mother's pride in his Second Amendment rights, and he once got unwanted attention for it. In November 2023, the Congresswoman shared a photo on Instagram of her son in hunting gear, posing with a deer he had just killed. "I'm so proud of my son Derek!" she captioned it. Her followers weren't as thrilled. The comments section quickly deteriorated into a name-calling session and a debate over hunting. Some called the sport cruel; others defended it as a traditional survival skill that also prevents animal overpopulation.
Continuing to support her son, Marjorie followed up with another picture showing Derek's deer had been served for dinner. "It's important to know how to survive & history should teach you that," she argued. "It's also important to raise your boys to be men. We need real men." This, too, drew both praise and criticism. The dried-out look of the meat revolted followers, as did Marjorie's claim about manliness.
"We need to stop pushing patriarchal toxic masculinity BS on children," one respondent asserted. "You claim to hate groomers but here you are telling people they need to force their boys to grow up to be a certain, indoctrinated way." Derek's image has been off her social media account ever since. Was this at his request, or did Marjorie decide to protect him from public criticism? Either way, nothing else has been revealed about her son's life, career, or controversial hobby.
The Greene daughters stay under the radar
Lauren and Taylor Greene, who turned 27 and 25 in 2024, maintain equally low profiles. Taylor appears on the University of Arkansas website, where she attended as a business major and presumably graduated on time. Taylor made the honor roll her freshman year, and she was a star catcher on the school softball team too. She also once allegedly defended her mother on a Reddit thread (though apparently under an anonymous username), clarifying, "I just want to set the record straight that I am conservative and support my mom and am very proud of her."
Even less is known about Lauren, though her mother did share a rare pic of her at a February 2024 MAGA event at Mar-a-Lago on Instagram. Again, safety may be the issue here. Just weeks earlier, in December 2023, Marjorie posted on X that both of her daughters' houses were "swatted," meaning someone intentionally reported false-alarm emergencies to cause havoc for them. After thanking the police officers who responded to the phony alerts, Marjorie added, "Whoever is doing this, you are going to get caught and it won't be funny to you anymore," (via The Hill).
The controversial congresswoman was swatted a number of times during that period too. In addition to the presidential choice, the November 2024 elections will determine Marjorie's future as a representative for her chosen district. It might also determine whether her children make their presence known on social media; if Marjorie's many public feuds become a thing of the past, they may feel more comfortable going public.