The Terrifying Reason Prince Harry Keeps Meghan Markle Out Of The UK

Ever since they stepped down from their roles as working royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have received quite a bit of vitriol from both the press and the public. The Sussexes now live in the United States, and they avoid returning to Harry's home country. Harry has real concerns about bringing Meghan back to where he grew up. Therefore, prioritizing his wife's safety above all else may mean that he will never return to the United Kingdom with her by his side.

Advertisement

In an interview with ITV's "Tabloids on Trial," which aired on July 25, Harry opened up about the fear that prevents Meghan from returning to the U.K. "All it takes is one lone actor — one person who reads this stuff — to act on what they have read," Harry explained, "and whether it's a knife or acid — whatever it is. ... These are things that are genuine concerns for me; it's one of the reasons I won't bring my wife back to this country," Harry said, per YouTube.

Meghan also opened up about this issue in the couple's Netflix docu-series, "Harry and Meghan." Meghan recalled seeing a tweet that said, "Meghan just needs to die. Someone needs to kill her. Maybe it should be me," per TikTok. "That's what's actually out there in the world because of people creating hate," Meghan said, noting that she remembered subsequently waking up in the middle of the night worried for her family's safety.

Advertisement