The A-Lister Whose Mom Thought She Had A Shot With George Clooney

Thanks to becoming one of TV's hottest hunks with his career-making stint on the hit NBC drama, "ER," the stunningly transformed George Clooney transitioned into movies in the late '90s, which bumped him up against other A-list actors — and their moms. While filming The Perfect Storm, Clooney starred alongside Mark Wahlberg, which reportedly led to his mom Alma Wahlberg becoming not just smitten with Clooney, but convinced that she actually had a chance with the Hollywood hunk.

"My mom came to the set and met George and got a picture, and she had it on her wall. I think she liked that picture more than she liked the picture of her own kids," Mark told Variety in August 2024. She bragged that Clooney asked her out, but she ultimately turned him down. While Mark didn't entirely believe that story, he gave his mom his blessing anyway. "I said, 'Well, f*** it, have a baby with him! I want a little brother.' George can be my stepfather. It's all good."

You might be thinking, wait a minute, Mark Wahlberg already has a bunch of siblings. Yes, he does, but he was also the youngest, so clearly, he wanted a crack at not being the low man on the totem pole for once. Also, the truth about Mark Wahlberg's dad is that he was out of the picture, so why not help his mom find love?

