Barron Trump Could Take More Than Just Melania To College With Him

Going off to college is an important rite of passage for young adults, but the latest college update about Barron Trump suggests the famous teen will be taking more than just school supplies to New York in the fall. We already know that Melania Trump will likely spend the next four years in New York to be close to her only son, but several media outlets have revealed that Barron will also have Secret Service protection on campus.

Although the idea of a secret service entourage may sound a bit invasive, former agent Paul Eckloff explained the importance of this protection to The Independent: "The general threat environment that we face in the 21st century is greater than it has ever been. People's location and activities tend to be more publicly known, and social media is more reactive." Social media can pose significant dangers for famous young adults like Barron, such as when Malia Obama's arrival at Harvard caused a firestorm in 2017. Many excited fans tweeted and posted photos of the first daughter on move-in day, sharing details that could have put her at risk.

Having the Secret Service on hand will help ensure Barron can safely enjoy the college experience, especially in a densely populated (and thus potentially more dangerous) city like Manhattan. In spite of the obvious benefits, however, Secret Service protection wasn't necessarily a guarantee for Barron: The Former Presidents Protection Act of 2012 only mandates this benefit until the age of sixteen for the children of former presidents. Instead, this announcement is just another example of former president Donald Trump stretching the boundaries of Secret Service protection to benefit his family.

