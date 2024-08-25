The Cost Of Living Like Donald Trump Might Make You Feel Faint
What would you do if you woke up one day and suddenly had billions of dollars? Some people may be inclined to give back, donating much of the wealth to a charity of their choice. Others would take their money to the bank and save it for a rainy day, and some may go down a self-indulgent path and splurge on luxury goods. Someone who is no stranger to living a lifestyle with lots of money on hand is former President Donald Trump.
Trump is reported to have a net worth of $7.5 billion, according to May 2024 calculations from Forbes. His fortune has been hit by his legal troubles, an example being the $175 bond drama from Trump's civil fraud trial. Plus, out of his assets, Forbes estimated in March 2024 that only $413 million was liquid or cash.
Still, upward of $400 million is an eye-watering amount of money. But if you wanted to play pretend and live like Donald Trump, that money could be snapped up in a flash (even without legal fines).
A meal at Trump Grill is pricey (and not worth it)
Feeling peckish? If you want to live like Donald Trump and eat at the Trump Grill in Trump Tower (say that five times fast), take that golden money clip out of your pocket and be prepared to drop at least $27 for a burger. The most gimmicky menu item is likely "The MAGA Burger" for $28, but if you're really feeling fancy and want to throw some money around, the strip steak is $45. Many of the meals have substitution options that cost extra. You can also pay $45 for the "Pre Fix Lunch" and get one appetizer, a main dish, and a dessert for that singular price.
Don't expect to walk away from a great meal, however. Vanity Fair rated the Trump Grill very poorly in a December 2016 article, describing multiple courses of food with barely concealed disgust. In January 2017, the BuzzFeed YouTube channel was inspired by Vanity Fair's piece to do a "Trump Grill Taste Test" with content creators The Try Guys, and they had similar reactions. After trying the Trump Grill taco bowl, the YouTubers were visibly displeased. Try Guy Zach Kornfeld quipped: "This is [Trump's] restaurant. This is all he eats all the time. No wonder he's so bitter and unhappy!"
Condos in Trump Tower have high monthly payments
Need a place to stay? Donald Trump's real estate portfolio means that he owns many luxury properties (although he hasn't gone without real estate challenges). And if you buy a condo in Trump Tower, you can visit the Trump Grill anytime you'd like (hooray?). However, be prepared to part with a lot more of your cold hard cash, since purchasing a condo in the Fifth Avenue building is not cheap.
On CityRealty as of this writing, the most expensive Trump Tower units for sale are a whopping $8,995,000. For an almost 3,500 square foot condo at that price, you're required to provide a 10% down payment of $899,500. Then, you can expect a monthly cost of $66,933 (which includes your mortgage payment and other monthly fees). The listing describes amenities such as views of Manhattan, lots of natural light, and a full-time doorman. Trump Tower is also close to a different property that used to be owned by Trump: the Plaza Hotel.
A Brioni suit is a Trump staple
If you're living like Donald Trump, you don't want to spend all your time cooped up indoors. But as a billionaire, you can't be seen wearing just anything. Trump has historically worn clothing from the Brioni brand. Trump praised Brioni in the early 2000s in his book "Think Like a Billionaire," where he said he wore their suits, shirts, and ties (and gave them a shout-out for providing him with his "The Apprentice" outfits). Trump claimed he didn't have his suits tailored and bought them as designed. His book said, "I don't recommend [custom tailoring] unless you have an oddly shaped body and a great deal of time."
In 2016, WWD reported that Brioni stated they make bespoke designs specifically for Trump. However, The Telegraph said in 2024 that Brioni did not actually say this (and also pointed out how Trump's clothes never seem to fit quite right).
Even if you don't go for bespoke, Brioni clothes still cost a pretty penny. Their website advertises a beige Plume jacket made of silk, cashmere, and linen for $7,870. For matching beige Tigullio pants made of wool twill, the cost is $1,200. Even simple button-up shirts can cost upwards of $600 or $700, with certain designs or colors breaking $1,000. Still, it's a fact that money can't buy style. The List did a round-up of 2023's worst Trump family outfits to prove that.
Celebrations at Mar-A-Lago are lavish affairs
Are you really living like Donald Trump if you don't jet down to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida? Reportedly, members of the private club that Donald owns are subject to the former president's lively DJ habits, where he turns his music up very loud at the club's dinners. Mar-a-Lago is also an event venue that can be rented for parties and weddings (and it's where Tiffany Trump's wedding was held).
According to the Weddings & Events page on the Mar-a-Lago website, one of the ballrooms is named after Donald himself. Amenities include on-site catering and athletic activities such as golf, tennis, and swimming pools, but you'll need connections to host a party here — according to the website, you need a member of the club to vouch for you before they'll allow you to throw your bash.
If you manage to swing that, can you swing the price tag? It costs $80,000 to host an event for 300 guests at Mar-a-Lago, according to Wezoree. There's no requirement to let Donald be the DJ, thankfully.
Golfing can be expensive
To cap off living like Donald Trump, plan a vacation to an overseas golf resort. In Scotland, Trump Turnberry has three courses to choose from. One called the Ailsa has been used for the Open Championships four times. However, U.K. golfers are expressing anger at rising prices to golf Ailsa. In August 2024 on X, formerly known as Twitter, the UK Golf Guy account shared the scoop: "Some 2025 green fee news. 18 holes on the Ailsa course at Turnberry will cost £1,000 a person for non-residents before 1pm. After 1pm, £545."
According to The Sun, social media users were upset about the new price tag. The Bunkered website explained that the Ailsa's £1,000 per person equated to about £56 per hole for 18 holes. Nic Oldham, the general manager of Turnberry, explained the price was increasing because people would pay to golf during the busy seasons but not pay to stay at the Turnberry resort. That was causing a problem since those who paid for the hotel weren't able to play golf.
Oldham continued, "By blocking out these peak tee times, we are able to offer greater playing opportunities to our best customers." He felt that should entice people to stay in the hotel and play golf since it'll be less expensive that way. It's still not cheap; Turnberry's website shows The Open Links of Ayrshire package starting at a minimum of £750 a night for four nights.