The Cost Of Living Like Donald Trump Might Make You Feel Faint

What would you do if you woke up one day and suddenly had billions of dollars? Some people may be inclined to give back, donating much of the wealth to a charity of their choice. Others would take their money to the bank and save it for a rainy day, and some may go down a self-indulgent path and splurge on luxury goods. Someone who is no stranger to living a lifestyle with lots of money on hand is former President Donald Trump.

Trump is reported to have a net worth of $7.5 billion, according to May 2024 calculations from Forbes. His fortune has been hit by his legal troubles, an example being the $175 bond drama from Trump's civil fraud trial. Plus, out of his assets, Forbes estimated in March 2024 that only $413 million was liquid or cash.

Still, upward of $400 million is an eye-watering amount of money. But if you wanted to play pretend and live like Donald Trump, that money could be snapped up in a flash (even without legal fines).