What To Know About Kick Kennedy, RFK Jr.'s Daughter & Ben Affleck's New Pal

In August 2024, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made headlines as he decided to drop out as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential election. RFK Jr. is also a father of six children, and his second oldest child, Kathleen Alexandra "Kick" Kennedy, has been getting a lot of media attention as well. Kick is reportedly close to Ben Affleck, and the two were stepping out together days after Affleck and Jennifer Lopez announced their breakup. Although Affleck and Lopez's relationship was reportedly over months before Lopez's divorce filing in August, it's not clear whether Kick and Affleck are friends or something more.

Born in 1988, Kick is the great-granddaughter of Joseph Kennedy Sr. and Rose Fitzgerald. Her grandfather, Robert F. Kennedy Sr., was assassinated 20 years before she was born. Kick's dad, RFK Jr., is one of 11 kids, so she has a ton of aunts and uncles, and over 30 cousins. Two of her great-uncles are former President John F. Kennedy Sr. and former Senator Edward "Ted" Kennedy.

In a nod to Kennedy genealogy, Kick shares her name and nickname with her great-aunt, Kathleen Agnes Kennedy. Charming and vivacious, the older Kick tragically died when the small airplane she was riding in crashed in 1948. "I always thought Dad and I were the same person, but I got fascinated by Kick a few years ago, and it's funny how similar we are," the younger Kick explained to Town & Country. "She was fun and social and a performer in many ways."

