What To Know About Kick Kennedy, RFK Jr.'s Daughter & Ben Affleck's New Pal
In August 2024, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made headlines as he decided to drop out as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential election. RFK Jr. is also a father of six children, and his second oldest child, Kathleen Alexandra "Kick" Kennedy, has been getting a lot of media attention as well. Kick is reportedly close to Ben Affleck, and the two were stepping out together days after Affleck and Jennifer Lopez announced their breakup. Although Affleck and Lopez's relationship was reportedly over months before Lopez's divorce filing in August, it's not clear whether Kick and Affleck are friends or something more.
Born in 1988, Kick is the great-granddaughter of Joseph Kennedy Sr. and Rose Fitzgerald. Her grandfather, Robert F. Kennedy Sr., was assassinated 20 years before she was born. Kick's dad, RFK Jr., is one of 11 kids, so she has a ton of aunts and uncles, and over 30 cousins. Two of her great-uncles are former President John F. Kennedy Sr. and former Senator Edward "Ted" Kennedy.
In a nod to Kennedy genealogy, Kick shares her name and nickname with her great-aunt, Kathleen Agnes Kennedy. Charming and vivacious, the older Kick tragically died when the small airplane she was riding in crashed in 1948. "I always thought Dad and I were the same person, but I got fascinated by Kick a few years ago, and it's funny how similar we are," the younger Kick explained to Town & Country. "She was fun and social and a performer in many ways."
Kick Kennedy is an actor
Whatever Ben Affleck and Kick Kennedy's connection, one source of common ground between the two is that they are both actors. Kick received her training at Stanford University and the Lee Strasberg Institute. She's guest-starred on shows like "The Newsroom" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm," where she worked with Cheryl Hines before Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. got married. Kick's also participated in some family-related projects, appearing in the documentary series "American Dynasties: The Kennedys" and taking on a role in her older brother Bobby Kennedy III's film, "Fear and Loathing in Aspen."
Theater-wise, in 2014 Kick starred in an off-Broadway production of "Antigone." She's expressed an intrinsic enthusiasm for the acting profession itself, rather than as a means to achieve celebrity. "I was born with a sticker — a name — that has made me totally uninterested in the fame factor of success," Kick informed Town & Country. "It kind of turns me off. I'm frightened of it, or at least uninterested, unamused."
While she's not depending on the Kennedy name to get her job opportunities, Kick does see a correlation between her chosen profession and the many politicians in her family. "If you break down what a lot of politics is you get stage presence, charisma and, more importantly, a search for truth and the desire to serve a common good, which I believe theater does," Kick explained to Telegram & Gazette.
Kick Kennedy and Ben Affleck both support environmental causes
Another shared interest between Kick Kennedy and Ben Affleck is their commitment to the environment, including water-specific concerns. Affleck helped create the Eastern Congo Initiative, and clean water is among the organization's numerous projects. In Kick's case, she's been following in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s footsteps. "I've been really connected to water issues since I can remember, as my father made it his passion," Kick told Resident. "I've also spent so much time on the water, whether it's sailing with friends and family or doing a river cleanup on the Hudson."
Between 1999 and 2020, Kick's father served as president of Waterkeeper Alliance, a leading clean water organization, and she spent time as an ambassador for the nonprofit. Kick also appeared in the film "Grand Canyon Adventure: River at Risk" with her dad, where the two demonstrated their white-water rafting prowess. "It's a story about our trip down the river, but the movie is really about water conservation. I hope it serves to kick off the issue like Al Gore's 'An Inconvenient Truth' did for climate change," Kick informed Stanford Magazine in 2008.
Two years later, Kick joined a group of actors who climbed Mount Kilimanjaro for a documentary highlighting the importance of clean water. In addition, Kick's supported Animal Zone International, a charity that advocates for animals and environmental causes. Her affection for animals goes back to her family's longstanding, diverse group of pets, which has included alligators and falcons.