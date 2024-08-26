Ex Trump Advisor Makes Scathing Claim About Former President's Ego (& No One's Surprised)

Of course, letting ego get in the way of being an effective leader isn't unique to Trump, and McMaster's anecdotes reflect very common patterns in leaders who let their self-image cloud their judgment. According to Westover: "With an inflated ego comes a propensity to prioritize one's own status, power and legacy above all else. Short-term self-focused choices undercut long-term organizational success and vision." This is in line with many of McMaster's descriptions of the Trump White House, such as his assertion that many staff meetings were "exercises in competitive sycophancy" rather than productive work sessions.

In 2014, The New York Times delved into Trump's motivations by analyzing recordings of interviews between the former president and author Michael D'Antonio. As the article explains: "The recordings reveal a man who is fixated on his own celebrity, anxious about losing his status and contemptuous of those who fall from grace." Trump's dislike of people who embarrass themselves, or are otherwise not up to his standards, could be a reflection of some of his own insecurities. For example, Trump has accidentally confirmed being self-conscious about his weight and several other personal shortcomings over the years, but these admissions are often revealed in thinly veiled criticisms of others.

Perhaps the most telling look into Trump's worldview is how he responded to a question about the meaning of life. According to the New York Times, Trump said: "No, I don't want to think about it. I don't like to analyze myself because I might not like what I see." Given this statement, Trump's desire to surround himself with the type of sycophants McMaster describes may simply be a way to avoid facing some uncomfortable self-truths.

