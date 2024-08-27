Royals, like the rest of, can be a little unusual at times. While King Charles III and Princess Anne's relationship may seem comparable to any other sibling bond, the pair aren't immune from exhibiting some rather eye-popping eccentricities. Whether these quirks were born out of the siblings' admittedly unusual upbringing, or a reflection of a discordant dynamic evident in many families, is up to interpretation.

Time and time again, Princess Anne has proved she's a total boss. As one might expect from the rowdy royal, she has long taken a joshing approach to her relationship with Charles. Notably, when Anne was mistakenly introduced as her brother at an event, she lightened the mood with a story of another time the siblings were mistaken for each other. "My brother tells a story of having visited an elderly care home in Scotland, and at the time he was in a kilt," recalled Anne, per Express. "He actually heard when he was engaged in conversation ... an old lady say 'Is that the Princess Royal?' He thought it was quite funny — and I'm not even wearing trousers today."

Ribbing aside, there are some aspects to Charles and Anne's relationship that are just plain odd. From a bizarre childhood to a ménage à quatre, let's take a deep dive into strange things everyone just ignores about King Charles and Princess Anne's relationship.

