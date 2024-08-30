Rhiannon Fish & Christopher Russell's Terrifying Experience On Hallmark's A Costa Rican Wedding

In 2024, the Hallmark Channel continued its tradition of movies themed around travel with "A Costa Rican Wedding." Rhiannon Fish and Christopher Russell play Emily and Christopher, a maid of honor and best man at a wedding, who must track down missing wedding rings while not letting on what they're doing. In an Us Weekly interview from August 2024, Fish and Russell discussed the movie and the action scenes. Fish told the outlet, "A lot of it was really high stakes, stressful situations that we were put in." She felt that bonded them in real life and helped with their performance as love interests.

The actors also discussed their wild co-stars — the animals they shared the screen with for the movie's jungle scenes. At one point, Fish had to have a spider on her, to which she said, "I was so scared. It was just truly the bravest thing I have ever done in my life." Russell and Fish also discussed how it seemed like the animals they filmed with were not professionally trained. Fish acknowledged that she knew they were safe filming, but "They were all real, and they were all scary."

Russell mentioned filming with a local alligator, monkeys, and a tamed snake. "They brought in a theoretically trained snake," Russell explained, unsure if he believed it even with snake handlers around. Russell also doubted the tarantula's professionalism, telling the outlet, "I don't know how well you can train a spider, but sure."

