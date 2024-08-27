King Charles Reportedly Ready To Strip Harry & Meghan Of One Thing They Want Most Of All

While signs suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be planning a major comeback, King Charles III is reportedly preparing to leave the Sussexes in the past altogether. According to Express, the monarch wants to shift focus to the direct line of succession, which includes Prince William and his children, but is also considering royal family roles for figures like Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Lady Louise Windsor.

"The future of the Royal Family doesn't just hinge on the Wales family," a source told the outlet. "But also on other members of the Royal Family that hold a visible profile in this country and around the world." As for Harry and Meghan, leaving them out of the limelight might include taking away their titles, with an insider telling Express that their royal appellations were up for discussion during the Balmoral retreat.

Harry and Meghan's HRH designations were already revoked in 2020, with Buckingham Palace releasing a public statement following the duo's step back from royal duties. While the HRH titles were gifted to them by the late Queen Elizabeth II on their wedding day, their peerage titles are much more substantial. "Harry's Dukedom, Earldom and Barony will have to be removed by an Act of Parliament," the source said. "Which could throw up a lot of unnecessary problems and unwanted media attention."

