The Stunning Transformation Of Princess Rajwa

Rajwa had a short engagement, marrying Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and officially becoming Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on June 1, 2023, less than a year after announcing their engagement. Princess Rajwa was a breathtaking bride in a custom-designed dress by Elie Saab. The modest gown was perfectly tailored to her and featured long sleeves, an asymmetrical neckline, and unique ruching details across the bodice. The long train, veil, and sparkling tiara made what might have been an understated look into the perfect royal ensemble. The ceremony was held in the Zahran Palace Gardens, the perfect venue for the fairytalesque wedding.

The next day, a photo of the couple was shared on the prince's Instagram account. The heartfelt caption reads, in part, "God has blessed me with Rajwa, the light of my life and my lifelong companion. ... Once again, my deepest thanks to everyone who celebrated with us from our beloved Jordan, as well as our family and loved ones from around the world. I could not be more thankful to God for the countless blessings He has granted me today and to Rajwa for everything she is to me."

The Jordanian royal family and representatives from around the world gathered to celebrate the couple's happy day. Prince William and Kate Middleton were even seen in attendance. Though there was a tense moment when William seemed to lose his patience with Kate at the wedding, overall, it was a beautiful occasion.

