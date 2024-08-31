Throwback Photos Of David Bromstad That Prove The HGTV Star Doesn't Age

On August 17, 2024, HGTV star David Bromstad shared a carousel of photos of him smiling and sitting on his countertop on Instagram. He was celebrating his birthday with the post, saying in the caption, "This is 51" with party-themed emojis. Many people in the comments mentioned how Bromstad didn't look 51, with one person saying, "HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!!! You do not look a day over 30! I hope you have an amazing day filled with love."

Advertisement

It's true that David Bromstad's transformation seems implausible. In photos Bromstad has shared on social media in the past, it's as if he's barely aged. For instance, in a group of snapshots from 2014 shared on Facebook, Bromstad's face looks nearly the same as it did ten years later in his 51st birthday photoshoot. The main difference is that he grew out his facial hair and got lots of tattoos, which he has discussed the significance of on social media and in interviews.