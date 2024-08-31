Throwback Photos Of David Bromstad That Prove The HGTV Star Doesn't Age
On August 17, 2024, HGTV star David Bromstad shared a carousel of photos of him smiling and sitting on his countertop on Instagram. He was celebrating his birthday with the post, saying in the caption, "This is 51" with party-themed emojis. Many people in the comments mentioned how Bromstad didn't look 51, with one person saying, "HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!!! You do not look a day over 30! I hope you have an amazing day filled with love."
It's true that David Bromstad's transformation seems implausible. In photos Bromstad has shared on social media in the past, it's as if he's barely aged. For instance, in a group of snapshots from 2014 shared on Facebook, Bromstad's face looks nearly the same as it did ten years later in his 51st birthday photoshoot. The main difference is that he grew out his facial hair and got lots of tattoos, which he has discussed the significance of on social media and in interviews.
Bromstad hasn't changed much since high school
On Instagram in 2013, David Bromstad shared a throwback photo to his school days. The "HGTV Design Star" winner said in the caption, "Who doesn't love a High School photo? Wayzata Swim Team 1989! #ThrowbackThursday." The young Bromstad was smiling by a pool, and that exact same smile is one Bromstad still flashes often.
In another older pic that Bromstad shared on Facebook in 2017, he sported the same grin, but his hair was a bit longer than his 2024 locks — which are still mostly the same brunette color from his youth except for some gray hairs. In the caption, Bromstad said, "Throwing it back to my Senior Year of High School!"
Bromstad had a lot less hair in a baby photo, which he shared on Instagram for his 46th birthday in 2019. In the caption, Bromstad said he could feel a physical change in aging. "Getting old is such a blessing but def comes with some more aches and pains. #amiright?" Bromstad wrote in the caption. Those growing pains don't stop Bromstad from staying in shape, though.
Fitness seems to be something Bromstad is passionate about
David Bromstad takes great care of his health and seems passionate about exercising and staying physically fit. In January 2015, Bromstad shared a selfie from the gym on Facebook, discussing his love of working out in the morning. Three years later, in August 2018, The Gym Jax Facebook page shared a video featuring Bromstad in a tough exercise class. "It's always fun when David Bromstad @bromco is in town and makes us his number one stop to get his workouts in!" they wrote in the caption before plugging his HGTV show "My Lottery Dream Home."
In January 2019, Bromstad shared a side-by-side comparison of himself in 2009 and 2019 on Instagram for the "#howdidagehityouchallenge." In addition to the slightly longer hair, facial hair, and many more tattoos, Bromstad still looked just as physically fit — if not more — than he had a decade ago. However, his caption focused on other life changes instead of just the physical.
After mentioning the social media challenge comparing then and now, Bromstad wrote, "Looking back at me 10 years ago and seeing the man I was and the man I've become makes [me] reflect on all the crazy, wonderful, painful, happy and sad memories that lead me to who I am now. Wouldn't change a moment of it. [You] can't live in the light if [you] never experienced the dark times."